Carrie Underwood's changing face over the years has left many sure that the country music star has undergone plastic surgery. During an interview with Daily Express US, Dr. Sean McNally, a board-certified plastic surgeon, shared his thoughts on Underwood's evolving looks. While discussing Melania Trump's snatched look, the doctor also brought up Underwood's reconstructive surgery. He said, "First, it's important to note she had an accident in 2017."

The new 'American Idol' judge had sustained a few injuries after a scary fall outside her house. Underwood later shared that she needed stitches in her face following the incident. Opening up to Entertainment Tonight, Underwood explained, “There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about, since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life."

Underwood reportedly ended up with a broken wrist and a big scar on her upper lip. She remarked, “[I] somehow managed to injure my face as well...I will spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [her husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in." Underwood specified that she was healing but “not quite looking the same." After the incident, Underwood decided to stay out of the limelight for a few months. She warned her fans, "When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different."

Recently, Underwood faced immense backlash for her appearance, performing at President Donald Trump's oath-taking ceremony that took place on January 20, 2025. Underwood caught the attention of the viewers when she refused to shake hands with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Reflecting on the recent pictures of the musician, Dr McNally asserted that he couldn't spot any clear evidence of plastic surgery. "Looking at before and after photos, I don’t see any concrete evidence of surgical intervention other than her stated reconstructive procedure. She looks dramatically different around the eyes and lips, but this could be chalked up to simple lip filler and improved makeup,” McNally told the media outlet.

Underwood previously addressed cosmetic surgery rumors after her accident. In an interview with Redbook magazine in 2018, she clarified, “I am on some magazine every other week for something crazy. It is a little sad because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I had gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better.” Having healed from the accident, Underwood will be joining judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for 'American Idol' Season 23 which will air in March.