Conan O’Brien’s DNA results were so rare, even his doctor couldn’t believe it: "I've never had..."

Conan O'Brien's doctor told him, "I’ve never, ever, ever had a DNA result like this before. And I’ve been doing this for 10 years."

Conan O'Brien, the infamous talk show host, made a shocking revelation about his DNA results on 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert. During the interview, O'Brien shared that during his physical exam, his doctor suggested that he take a DNA test to learn about his "heritage." After he took the test. O'Brien recalled, "Two weeks later, the doctor called him and said, 'I’ve never, ever, ever had a DNA result like this before. And I’ve been doing this for 10 years." O'Brien further explained, "He said (the doctor), 'You are 100% Irish."

The audiences started hooting, but O'Brien had more to say: "Hold it; there is more. He said, 'I've never seen a 100 percent anything. I've been doing this a lot. I've seen 93.5 [percent], I've seen 96.1, and I've seen 97. No one is 100 percent Irish.'" The doctor even told O'Brien, "Even if you went to Ireland... and it's true, I looked it up, you get their DNA sample, and you find even those who are Irish-looking people, even they have like 84% Irish or 86% Irish." Conan then remembers asking the doctor, “What does it mean?" The doctor replied, "It means you’re inbred.” O'Brien initially took his doctor's comment as "rude" but soon admitted that "it makes sense."

Screenshot of Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert from 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'(Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

He said this referring to his earlier conversation on the show, where he described how his body is disproportionate. Things took a hilarious turn when he took off his jacket and walked around showing off his long legs to the audience. O'Brien had confessed earlier on the show that at the age of 14, he had a sudden growth spurt, and although his legs grew, his torso remained as that of a "little girl." The audiences once again burst out laughing as O'Brien's comic timing was spot-on!

Conan O’Brien was funny, witty, heartfelt, and sincere. He’ll go down as delivering one of the best Oscar opening monologues in history. — Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) March 3, 2025

Over the years, the late-night host has made a reputation for being a comic genius. According to Yahoo, O'Brien had been hailed as one of the greatest Oscar hosts of all time. With fans taking to social media, one Twitter fan said, "Conan O’Brien was funny, witty, heartfelt, and sincere. He’ll go down as delivering one of the best Oscar opening monologues in history." Another added, "Conan O’Brien bringing back Oscars hosts who actually love and appreciate movies????????"

According to The Things, Conan has often credited his Irish roots for much of his success. In an interview with Vulture, he was once quoted saying, “Where I got really lucky is my parents and my siblings. I come from really good people, and I come from people—and it might be an Irish trait—but in a good way, they don’t give a sh--.” Conan went on to explain that in his family, there was no room for pretense or inflated egos. “They’re proud of me, but none of that has anything to do with my being a son or a brother. I come from a family where there’s no escaping who you are. There is no becoming a different person or putting on airs or saying, ‘Hey, by the way, in case you didn’t notice, I’ve won some Emmys, so I think maybe it’s time people started giving me my due around here.’ If I ever said anything like that, the first response would be to laugh really hard in my face, and the second response would be to throw me out the second-story kitchen window of our house on Kennard Road in Brookline.”