Disney fans are only just realizing ‘Inside Out’ might just be a sequel to ‘Toy Story’

It's been almost 6 years since 'Toy Story' first hit movie theatres, and Disney fans only recently unearthed an interesting detail.

It's been almost 6 years since 'Toy Story' first hit movie theatres, and Disney fans only recently unearthed an interesting detail— Riley, the child lead in 'Inside Out,' looks eerily similar to Andy's mother in 'Toy Story'. This has fans convinced that Riley grew up to be the mum. Both Riley and Andy’s mom share several physical similarities— fair blonde hair, blue eyes, and face shape, as reported by the Daily Mail. Netizens had varied responses to this theory.

A screenshot from the 'Inside Out' official trailer released in 2015. (Image Source: YouTube | Pixar)

On Instagram, a person opined, "I think that the Pixar movies are all in the same universe, there is no way that is a coincidence." Another chimed, "Hmm, the resemblance is pretty uncanny, I will admit." A third echoed, "This is crazy. You are right." Others, however, were certain otherwise. A netizen reasoned, "'Inside Out' takes place in modern times. 'Toy Story' is 1999. So unless she is a time traveler, Riley isn't Andy's mom."

In a similar vein, a comment also read, "Sorry that can't work considering that the timeline for Andy's story takes place around WW1 or 2, I can't remember but unless we are time traveling, I don't think this could work. Good theory though!" Another agreed, "Wild how you take the time to go through all these movies to act like they are linked when in reality these graphics are already created so it's quicker, easier, and cheaper to reuse them in other movies." On Reddit, a fan pointed to a technological difference. They argued, "Riley has a laptop in the movie, meaning it probably takes place around now-ish. So that would mean that 'Toy Story' takes place in around 2035ish? Not very likely," as reported by Tyla.

The successful 2015 release of the first part of the movie opened the door for the 2024 release of its second part, 'Inside Out 2.' The sequel was built upon the themes of the original film. It looks at how Riley's feelings handle the challenges of puberty. As reported by Screenrant, discussions over potential future films or sequels are already being discussed.

Meanwhile, 'Toy Story' has been a huge box office hit for Pixar over the years, largely due to its initial premise, which makes it ideal for countless sequels. Since toys are the primary participants, the idea that each child's room comes to life while they are not looking guarantees that the story will go on forever. 'Inside Out' is no different. Riley's journey through life presents countless possibilities for follow-ups, and after she grows up, the story may go into the inner thoughts of other characters. The success of a movie is impacted by its box office performance, but the future of a franchise is also greatly impacted by its critical reviews. The 'Toy Story' has done quite well in this regard. Similarly, 'Inside Out's ranking as one of Pixar's highest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes is also an indication of its critical success, as reported by Screenrant.