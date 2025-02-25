Diddy once repeatedly insisted 50 Cent 'loves' him in bizarre interview moment: "Y'all can't see it..."

The conversation took an even stranger turn when Diddy acknowledged that 50 Cent had once accused him of trying to take him shopping

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and 50 Cent have been at odds for nearly two decades, with their feud reaching new heights over the years. But one of the strangest moments in their rivalry occurred during Diddy’s 2018 appearance on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ where he repeatedly insisted that 50 Cent ‘loves’ him. This bizarre claim resurfaced in light of 50 Cent’s comments on Diddy’s disturbing past, reinforcing that he has been calling out his behavior for years. During his interview with old audio clips of his past statement, some found it odd.

As per The Things, in one clip, Diddy could be heard saying, "I like when you do it like that daddy. When you scrambling and scraping for s**t." Then, the conversation turned to 50 Cent. When asked about their relationship, Diddy claimed, “Hey yo. I don't have no beef with 50. He loves me. He loves me.” Despite the hosts’ skepticism, he doubled down, stating, "I mean, y'all can't see it. Y'all can't see that he loves me. Hold on, you really think that's hate? You really when you really break it down, you've been out here a long time. You know he loves me. You know he loves me."

The conversation then took an even stranger turn when Diddy acknowledged that 50 Cent had once accused him of trying to take him shopping. Instead of denying it, Diddy justified the incident by saying, "Yeah, I thought he needed some clothes. What? I'm a nice guy. Yo." Despite his repeated claims that 50 Cent ‘loves’ him, Diddy also distanced himself from his rival, stating, “No. We are not. We are not the same. We are not cut from the same cloth.” He later added, "I know he has a different sense of humor, and he's just not in my life. We don't have to never [sic] cross paths, and, I will never say nothing [sic] negative about him, you know, because that's just not me."

50 cent reveals to Cam'ron his issues with Diddy came from stuff he was doing behind the scenes he didn’t like pic.twitter.com/VRtemEDORA — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) December 10, 2024

In light of recent allegations against Diddy—including several lawsuits accusing him of physical and sexual abuse—50 Cent has not held back in his criticism. Speaking on the situation, 50 Cent explained, “Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t. It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years…Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff…’” as reported by Billboard.

Sean "Diddy" Combs makes an appearance during "The Real White Party" at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bryan Bedder)

He also made clear that he deliberately stayed away from Diddy’s infamous ‘freak offs,’ stating, “I also didn’t go to those parties. So a lot of the celebrity culture that you don’t hear saying anything is because they participated to a degree. I’m just not with all that freaky s**t. Like, all of the stuff he’s doing, I’m not into that type of stuff. I’m just a little more, maybe you could say, basic or normal.” With Diddy now facing whopping legal drama, 50 Cent’s previous warnings seem eerily psychic. His consistent trolling of Diddy only doubles the notion that contrary to Diddy’s repeated claims, there is no love between them.