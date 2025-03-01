Diddy gets visibly nervous when asked about his sexuality in resurfaced interview: "I don't play..."

Diddy's old 'The Breakfast Club' interview resurfaces, with fans questioning his nervous reaction to questions about his past behavior.

The mounting allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs have led to the resurfacing of his old interviews which today seem layered. As per The Things, one such interview that has grabbed attention online is his 'The Breakfast Club' interview which fans argue, exposed the rapper's true nature years ago. Charlamagne tha God showed Diddy a strange compilation of his past behavior, and the latter’s reaction suggested he might have been lying or hiding something about his sexuality.

Diddy claimed that he hadn't seen the video and didn’t think much of it. He said, "I don't play games. I'm a grown man. I came off a night of partying in Miami, I don't even remember what I was saying." Charlamagne didn’t let it go and showed Diddy the actual footage. Diddy responded, "It can be funny but I don't watch it like that. I know I say reckless [sic] that's not adding up that might sound homophobic, but I'm not homophobic, I just don't care. I'm bad at the game,"

Unconvinced, Charlamagne pressed, bringing up past comments from 50 Cent, about Diddy making an unusual request to Fabolous. Fabolous had previously informed Diddy they had partied together, but Diddy replied, "But me and you ain't never really partied, you know what I'm saying." Charlamagne also asked about the time Diddy allegedly offered to take 50 Cent shopping. Diddy explained that he was just being nice, saying 50 Cent 'needed clothes.' In hindsight, netizens today believe Diddy was hesitant to answer.

Diddy later returned to 'The Breakfast Club' in 2022, wanting to clear his name after long-standing rumors affected his career, as per Revolt. He stated, “There has been negative propaganda put out about me that’s not true, and has really stained—tried to stain my legacy." He continued, “If you think that I’m a scumbag that would ever steal anything, my name is Diddy. Sean Combs. I never took nothing from nobody a day in my life.” He stressed, “I have all my receipts. And so, we are going to do a special, a retrospective, with all the artists, and we’re going to get this narrative cleared...It comes from different tactics when people want to get out of contracts.” Despite his efforts to defend himself, things have only gotten worse for Diddy since that interview. The FBI raided his properties last year and arrested him on September 20.

Sean Combs a.k.a Diddy on his birthday at a new album launch at LAVO on November 9, 2023, in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Benett)

A clip from Diddy's 'The Breakfast Club' interview has hence created a flurry of reactions online. Many fans believe Diddy's answers to the questions made things worse instead of better. On YouTube, a netizen penned, "Never believed the Diddy-gay rumors until now. The way he reacted so nervously and unprofessional was a huge red flag." Another echoed, "4 years ago Diddy literally owned 'The Breakfast Club'. This was a controlled interview and he still came across as zesty." Another compared the interview to a child caught lying, writing, "This whole clip feels like when you ask a kid if they did something bad when you already know they did it, and they start lying to your face about it."