Travis Kelce reveals his bedroom secret with Taylor Swift on wild podcast: “If she's up for…”

Travis Kelce playfully shared romantic advice and hinted at his happy relationship with Taylor Swift on his 'New Heights' podcast appearance

Travis Kelce once shared some insights into his romantic life with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on an unexpected platform. While appearing on the 'New Heights' podcast hosted by his brother, Jason Kelce, he made some surprising remarks about their relationship. During the episode, a middle-aged fan called in to talk about difficulties in his romantic life. To this, Travis responded, “I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s [like].” According to US Weekly, instead of directly addressing the caller’s issue, Kelce took the opportunity to express his admiration for Swift.

Jason then stepped in to offer some advice, explaining that relationships go through different phases. “Women like to be sought after,” he said. Adding to this, Travis suggested, “Try role-play one night, you know, see if she’s up for that.” Jason also recommended that the caller watch a movie featuring his partner’s celebrity crush. Encouraging the fan further, Travis advised, “Maybe try some candles, scatter some rose petals, and be a bit more romantic. Taking her to a nice restaurant is always a good move.” As per Newsweek, he added, “Beat her to the punch, let her know like, listen, baby, I’m trying.” However, Kelce went a step further by suggesting that the caller visit Spencer’s for some “sex stuff.” This revelation may have been a bit too much information, but he seemed comfortable sharing details about his then-one-year relationship.

Interestingly, Kelce is not typically known for discussing his private life. When he and Swift were first seen together in 2023, they remained silent about their relationship. In another podcast episode, he expressed gratitude to his Grotesquerie co-star, Niecy Nash-Betts, for respecting his privacy. According to TMZ Sports, Nash-Betts revealed that ever since Ryan Murphy’s 'Grotesquerie' premiered, she had been bombarded with questions about both the show and Kelce’s relationship with Swift. However, she refused to share any details, simply saying, “Get off that man’s business!!” Thanking Nash-Betts, Travis said, “I appreciate you always.” He expressed his gratitude for her support and for keeping his personal life private. He also acknowledged that she was aware of his relationship with Swift and how happy they were together.

It seems Swift and Kelce's relationship began months before it became public knowledge. Wes Bergmann, a neighbor of Kelce's, claimed on the 'Social Game Podcast' that the couple had been dating well before Swift's appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, which was initially perceived as the start of their relationship. Bergmann mentioned that he had informed others about their relationship early on, but his comments were met with skepticism, as Swift was typically associated with artists rather than athletes. Following the widespread attention his remarks received, Bergmann apologized, stating that his comments were taken out of context, People reported.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie Squire)

This new information aligns with previous reports that Kelce had expressed interest in Swift during a podcast in the summer of 2023, indicating that their connection may have started earlier than publicly known. Despite the initial secrecy surrounding their relationship, the couple has since become more open, often being spotted together and sharing aspects of their personal lives with the public, as per The Sun.