Michael Jackson's brother Tito once predicted how he would die in chilling interview: "I plan to..."

It's always eerie when someone seems to predict their own death, especially when it happens just weeks before tragedy strikes. Tito Jackson, a founding member of 'The Jackson 5' and brother of Michael Jackson, made a chilling statement about how he wanted to spend the rest of his life, only for those words to come true much sooner than expected. In one of his final interviews, Tito revealed that he planned to perform until he died, just like some of his musical idols, only to tragically pass away before his 71st birthday. On September 16, 2024, Tito suffered a fatal heart attack in Gallup, New Mexico, while on a road trip from Oklahoma to California.

"I plan to be like B.B. King, play music until I die. Like Frank Sinatra or Sammy Davis Jr. or Dean Martin. It's fun, it's peace of mind, it's pleasure. I think, for an artist, music extends their lives," Tito had said, as per The Mirror. His best friend and business partner, Terry Harvey Maltbia, who was with him at the time of his death, recalled the harrowing moment when Tito suddenly felt unwell. "We just got done eating turkey and chicken, laughing and talking," Maltbia said. "That's when Tito came back on the passenger side window and said, 'My chest is hurting. Can you help Ronnie to finish the [car] top?' He said, 'I ain't feeling good in my chest.' He wiped his face off, took off his shirt, and it was like someone had thrown a bucket of water on him."

Maltbia immediately flagged down officers, and Tito was rushed to the hospital. Despite being conscious when he arrived, his condition quickly worsened. "I figured everything was going to be OK since we got him to the hospital and he was still talking," Maltbia said. "Then a woman came back out and said, 'He's not doing good.' I said to her, 'What do you mean? He's not doing good because he can't get up? What do you mean? I was just talking to him!'" Moments later, Tito was gone, as reported by Daily Mail.

His sudden passing devastated his family, including his sons Taj Jackson, Taryll Jackson, and TJ Jackson, who continue to mourn him. Before his death, Tito had been actively performing with his brothers Jackie Jackson and Marlon Jackson as part of 'The Jacksons'. He had also been planning a music festival and other events in Oklahoma, where he had recently moved for a quieter life. Just days before his death, Tito visited a memorial in Munich, Germany, dedicated to his late brother Michael Jackson. He shared a photo with his brothers, captioning it, "We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive," as reported by Entertainment Now.

Tito Jackson The Jacksons perform onstage during the Fool in Love Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on August 31, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Dudelson)

Marlon later reflected on the impact of their family's music, saying, "Having big records, especially for Michael and 'The Jackson 5' and 'The Jacksons', says a lot. They are always remembered. I didn't think I would still be hearing 'I Want You Back' and 'ABC,' 'I'll Be There,' and 'Dancing Machine' on all the radios today. This is years later and the music is still playing, and it's still loved, so that says something about your craft. That's all you can wish for, to gather fans and have more people enjoy your music," The New York Post reported.