Jimmy Fallon wasn’t ready for Tina Fey’s wild Sofia Vergara impression and neither were we

Tina Fey's Sofia Vergara impression on 'The Tonight Show' was so bad, even she couldn't stop laughing

Tina Fey is great at impersonating when it comes Sarah Palin, but it seems she struggles with other stars. The 'Sisters' actress appeared on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' in 2015, where Fallon—her former 'SNL' co-star—playfully called out her weak attempt at a Robert De Niro impression. Not letting her off the hook, he challenged her to try three more impressions. "We have a game for you. It's called First Impressions," Fallon explained. "The game works like this: In front of us is a stack of cards with the names of celebrities or famous characters on them. Now, you pick up the card on top of the pile, you read the random phrase on the card in the voice of the celebrity or character… The other person has to guess who you are impersonating." Fey, however, wasn't feeling too confident. "I think I know you that well that I could probably guess," she admitted, making it clear that impressions weren’t her strong suit.

The first card Fey picked had Jack Nicholson's name on it. She attempted his voice, saying, "Did you see that Adele concert tonight? That little gal's got a heck of a set of pipes on her." Fallon was confused at first, thinking she sounded more like Matthew McConaughey, but he eventually guessed correctly. Fallon then tried an impression of Barbara Walters, saying, "I once saw a walrus wrestling on a rock." Fey immediately guessed it right, joking, "You've done Barbara Walters a million times." The audience laughed, and Fallon realized the joke. "Unbelievable. Unbelievable," he said. "That's the type of stuff that I'm not going to sit for. I'm not going to stand for it, either!"

For Sofia Vergara, Fey barely managed to say, "My favorite Christmas song is..." before she and Fallon burst into laughter. To mimic the 'Modern Family' star, she pushed her chest together and joked, "I can't even get them to make one good one!" Fallon said, "This is too good, too inaccurately good." In the video, Fallon also did a surprisingly accurate impression of Morgan Freeman, while Fey gave a decent attempt at Elmo from 'Sesame Street'. In recent news, Fey and Tracy Morgan, former co-stars of '30 Rock,' are reuniting for a new NBC comedy series, Entertainment Weekly reported. Fey will serve as an executive producer alongside '30 Rock' alumni Robert Carlock and Sam Means. The show features Morgan as a disgraced ex-football player striving to rebuild his public image, as per People.

This collaboration marks another partnership for Fey and Morgan, who first worked together on 'Saturday Night Live.' Their previous joint projects include '30 Rock', where Morgan portrayed Tracy Jordan, a character loosely based on himself, and Fey played Liz Lemon, the head writer of a fictional sketch show. Their dynamic chemistry contributed significantly to the series' critical acclaim and enduring popularity.

Tina Fey attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

The upcoming series brings together a team with extensive experience from successful collaborations such as 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt', 'Great News', 'Mr. Mayor,' and 'Girls5eva,' as per People. As of now, NBC has ordered a pilot episode for the series. Further details, including the show's title and premiere date, have yet to be announced. This development adds to Fey's active involvement in the entertainment industry, following her recent projects like the film adaptation of the 'Mean Girls' musical and her role in the upcoming miniseries 'The Four Seasons.'