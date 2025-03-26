Sydney Sweeney's horror flick has people saying the same thing: "Never again am I..."

Sydney Sweeney's psychological thriller movie 'Immaculate' was no less than a nightmare for the viewers, if the accounts of some netizens are to be believed! When the religious-themed horror film hit the screens on March 22, 2024, it sparked outrage on social media. At that point in time, many users took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their horrifying reactions to Sweeney's gruesome film. A large majority of spectators stated that they literally got sick after watching the twisted and gory footage featured in the film. On the other hand, some viewers noted that it was the 'greatest' horror movie they've ever seen.

At the theater watching #Immaculate and the couple in front of us starting throwing up 😭 pic.twitter.com/vYtqgPv7i5 — We 🖤 Love Physical Media (@VHSDVDBLURAY4K) March 23, 2024

An X user wrote, "Literally just threw up in the cinema watching Immaculate... Never again am I watching that film lmao." Another user went on to say, 'During the final scene of Immaculate, I'm pretty sure a girl in the front few rows of my screening threw up. If that isn't enough of a ringing endorsement, the film is also pretty damn great." Followed by a third user who penned, "I got nauseous at the theater watching Paranormal Activity. Only from the crazy camera motions." Another user chimed in, "Just got out of it and can’t figure out which scene made people puke? I’ve heard a few stories of puking now." Another netizen stated, "The rosary/nail scene from Immaculate almost made me puke."

For those unaware, the horror flick 'Immaculate,' directed by Michal Mohan, narrates the story of a young novice nun named Cecilia (played by Sweeney) who gets invited to live at a picturesque Italian convent. However, things take a turn for the worse when the nun finds out that the house harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors. Along with Sweeney, the nunsploitation horror film also stars Alvaro Morte, Dora Romano, Benedetta Porcaroli, Simona Tabasco, Giorgio Colangeli, and Giampiero Judica in pivotal roles.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere at Beyond Fest, 'The White Lotus' actress stated that her fans wanted to do a horror film after the second season of the Emmy-winning drama series 'Euphoria' dropped. “I already had the script, so I was really excited to see everybody’s reactions to Euphoria season two and everybody being like, ‘A horror film! Give us a horror film!' I was like, ‘Just you wait! I have something in store for you.’ I held onto it for a long time," Sweeney told the media publication at that time.

Sweeney not only starred in Mohan's horror film, but she also served as a producer for the film. 'Immaculate' was the second film produced by Sweeney. Before this, Sweeney donned the producer's hat for the rom-com film 'Anyone But You, which was released in 2023. In the same interview, Sweeney mentioned how she picks up the projects that she wants to produce. While speaking from a producer's perspective, Sweeney elaborated, “It depends on what comes to me and what I find and I want to chase. I want to produce stuff that I’m not in that I can give storytelling to others, and just truly depends on the story.”