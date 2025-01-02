Did 'Squid Game' season 2 disappoint you? Fans reveal 'insane' Netflix series that's even better

Some Netflix viewers are also voicing their disappointment with Season 2 of the ‘Squid Game’ series.

After three long years, Netflix's record-breaking series 'Squid Game' has returned with its highly awaited second season. While matching the viral sensation of the original seemed like a difficult task, early reactions suggested it was a strong return. However, it is perhaps not quite as impactful. Some viewers are also voicing their disappointment with Season 2 of the series, claiming another Netflix hit, 'Alice in Borderland', outshines 'Squid Game'. Written by Yoshiki Watabe, Yasuko Kuramitsu, and Shinsuke Sato, and directed by Sato, 'Alice in Borderland' is gaining buzz on social media.

Pink Soldiers pose during Netflix's Squid Game photo call at Metrograph on December 16, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Arturo Holmes)

As reported by Unilad, the suspenseful science fiction thriller 'Alice in Borderland' puts its characters in a desolate Tokyo where winning deadly games is essential to survive. The series, which aired on Netflix in 2020, featured an excellent cast that included Nijirō Murakami, Tao Tsuchiya, and Kento Yamazaki. However, as more people watch it, it's gaining more attention. Just a few days after 'Squid Game Season 2' was released, a Facebook user created a buzz about Alice in Borderland in the Netflix Bangers group. The person wrote, "Agree with me or not but ALICE IN BORDERLAND>>SQUID GAME."

alice in borderland >> squid game

i said what i said pic.twitter.com/eEdsKrRKHA — 🦌 (@hachiirc) December 30, 2024

Soon after this, several others chimed in to give their opinion. One Facebook user commented, "Better story, better characters, more interesting games. That insane plot twist. Overall Alice in Borderland is way better than Squid Game." Another person said, "Alice in Borderland is insanely good! Deserve the hype like Squid Game got but sadly doesn't get it." A third internet user gave an honest review of Squid Game and said, "Squid Game 2 plot was weaker than the first season! One can only hope the last season will have more than 7 episodes and a better plot and ending!" Another person added, "I Said this a long time ago. 'Alice in Borderland' has always been better."

"Alice in Borderland" has a remarkable 86% review score from critics and a 91% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, fans had been eagerly awaiting the news of Season 3 of the show, which was supposed to wrap up filming by February 2024. However, a less optimistic update came from producer Akira Morii in May this year. Morii revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that filming had not been completed yet. After a two-year wait for Season 2, fans will have to be patient once again as the series takes its time to deliver the next installment, as reported by Digital Spy.

Imo, Alice in borderland better than Squid Game. The games, the twist, the surprise, and the adrenaline!

Both are worth to watch. pic.twitter.com/Lo5akS0Bho — Anindya Arfiani (@anindyaarfiani) September 18, 2021

In past seasons, 'Alice in Borderland' saw a gap of nine months between finishing production and its final Netflix release. Regarding the storyline, it seems Arisu, the lead character, and the gang are in for a major twist next season. Despite thinking they had escaped to the 'real world' in the finale, the appearance of the Joker card hints otherwise. Fans are left guessing about their true location. There is a ton of content for a third season, with countless Alice in Wonderland references just waiting to be discovered. Even if the show has caught up to its comic origins, there are still a lot of unanswered questions and broad concepts that may be explored further.