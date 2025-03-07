Patrick Stewart accused Conan O'Brien of wanting a kiss on live TV — so he made it happen

"You were looking at me in a way that I recognize," Patrick Stewart told Conan O'Brien before planting a kiss on his lips.

Sir Patrick Stewart surprised everyone when he shared a kiss with talk-show host Conan O'Brien during an appearance on 'Conan'. 'The Blunt Talk' actor was there to discuss his career, but the conversation quickly turned to his famous friendship with Sir Ian McKellen. O'Brien and announcer Andy Richter were curious about a recent photo of Stewart kissing McKellen on the red carpet at the premiere of 'Mr. Holmes.' Stewart explained that the kiss was just how he likes to greet friends. He added that he is open to kissing anyone, as long as he knows them. "Do you want to try it out?" Stewart asked O'Brien, hinting at a kiss. "You were looking at me in a way that I recognize," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

At first, O'Brien seemed surprised and replied, "That was not what I was going for," but Stewart was not convinced. As Professor X in the 'X-Men' films, Stewart is known for his mind-reading abilities, and he playfully suggested he already knew what O'Brien was thinking. Without further hesitation, Stewart marched over and planted a kiss on O'Brien. The kiss was so passionate that it could "probably win an MTV Moonman," jokingly suggesting it deserved an award. After the kiss, O'Brien reacted positively and humorously. "I felt that you finally accepted me as your better," O'Brien said, describing why he enjoyed the moment.

The unexpected kiss left the audience laughing and cheering. While it may seem like Stewart only has eyes for McKellen, he made it clear that his affection extends beyond his fellow knight. With that bold move, a new bromance was born, leaving fans entertained and O'Brien feeling like a changed man. After the show, Stewart shared his thoughts on X, calling his appearance "surprisingly intimate." He also posted a photo of himself relaxing in a hot tub, writing that he was "chilling the f— out after my #Conan encounter."

Many fans were excited to see his post and praised him for his 'Conan' appearance. One fan wrote, "Watched u on Conan tonight, and you're fantastic. FANTASTIC..watched u act in and do many different things, and you always come out on top. Look fabulous." "I suspect @ConanOBrien would’ve preferred to have the interview here. Much more relaxed than the studio," shared another fan. One fan noted, "I didn't catch the show, but I can imagine. I didn't believe a show like that could even have you on it."

