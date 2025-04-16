Simon Cowell almost buzzed an 'AGT' violinist — then she started singing (and wow)

It looked like Gabriella Laberge's 'AGT' audition was over before it began… until judges heard her 'angelic' voice

Gabriella Laberge appeared on 'AGT' Season 16 and left the judges awestruck. The 28-year-old singer introduced herself as a French-Canadian who came from Montreal. When Sofia Vergara asked her, "I'm guessing you are gonna play violin for us tonight," Laberge confirmed, "Yes." She also shared that being on 'AGT' is her "American dream come true." She said, "I've been dreaming of that since a moment I can't remember. So, it's very unique to be here." The singer cum violinist performed a rendition of 'Goodbye My Lover' by James Blunt.

However, as soon as she began playing the Violin, Simon Cowell lifted his hand intending to hit the red buzzer, but something interesting happened. The singer immediately changed gears and broke into an emotional ballad; her lyrics were too on the spot, "Did I disappoint you or let you down? Should I be feeling guilty or let the judges frown?" This immediately led Cowell to withdraw from hitting the buzzer. She belted out the entire song with such passion and range that it prompted even Howie Mandel to say, "Wow! I love it." Vergara told Laberge that adding the violin was a perfect addition, while Mandel commented that she had an "angelic" voice, as per Golden Derby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎶 Chill Love Songs 🎤 (@chilllovesongs)

Fans also couldn't sit still. One viewer on the YouTube comment section wrote, " She's amazing, plays the violin like a master, sings like an angel, is beautiful to the eye, and performs with courage....she's the entire package! What a gift she is to all mankind....I love her. I'm humbled, and my soul sings her praises." Another chimed in, "Her violin playing is superb, her voice beautiful, and eyes that are hypnotic." While the third said, "That big smile on Simon’s face, looking like he’s enjoying it, then lifts his hand to hit the buzzer is freakin hilarious lol." Social media was also flooded with praise for Laberge. One wrote on her Instagram post of the audition, "Absolutely amazing. A beautiful voice and violin player performed one of the most emotional James Blunt songs ever. Well done, Brilliant, and BRAVO." "OMG, she is unique and wondrous in her talent," added the second.

Before hitting the stage, Laberge told the camera backstage, "Growing up, I was watching 'America's Got Talent', every week, so never in my life would I expect to be here."She added, "This is the opportunity of my life to chase my biggest dream, which is doing music for the rest of my life." And she stood true to her words. Laberge then made an appearance on 'The Voice' France, where she once again stunned the judges with her impressive vocals and made it to the quarter-finals, according to Billboard.

Metro UK also reported that the French Canadian girl also made it to the semi-finals of the Destination Eurovision 2019, as a French Entry in the contest. The outlet also reported that Laberge sang her original, 'On Cherche Encore', which translated to 'Never Get Enough'; however, she lost to contestant Bilal Hassani, who moved to 16th place in the contest.