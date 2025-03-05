Salma Hayek teaches Jimmy Fallon how to dance with a snake: "Get rid of that extra snake..."

Watching Fallon's dance moves, Salma quipped: "No, Jimmy! It looks like you need to go to the bathroom."

Salma Hayek once showcased one of her most impressive skills while promoting her TV show, 'Like Water for Chocolate.' She appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in October 2024, where, besides talking about her latest project, she gave Jimmy Fallon a quick lesson in dancing with a snake. Yes, you heard that right! A Snake! Hayek's knowledge of snake dancing comes from her past experience. Years ago, she played a vampire in 'From Dusk Till Dawn, ' a role that included an unforgettable scene where she danced with a snake. During their conversation, Fallon brought out two plastic snakes so they could practice together, as reported by Hello! Magazine.

However, Hayek quickly tossed one aside, making the audience laugh. "Get rid of that extra snake," she said before placing the remaining one around Fallon's shoulders. "Just think curves," she instructed as he started moving. But she was not impressed with his technique. "No, Jimmy! It looks like you need to go to the bathroom." The two continued dancing, with Hayek growing frustrated at Fallon's lack of seriousness. "You gotta be sexy!" she urged. "I am being sexy!" he insisted. "Oh, Jesus!" she exclaimed.

During the show, Hayek also spoke about 'Like Water for Chocolate,' which she described as a "Latin American jewel of literature." "It's sexy, it's heart-crushing, it's original," she said. The story follows a protagonist who has a unique gift: she can transfer her emotions into the food she prepares, causing those who eat it to feel what she feels. The six-episode series has been a long-time dream for Hayek, who spent six years working to bring it to life, pitching it to Hollywood producers for funding. Speaking on The Today Show, she admitted, "I've been doing it for so long, you would think it would get easier!" "I'm very tired!" she added. 'Like Water for Chocolate' premiered on Max on November 3, 2024, with new episodes released weekly.

Hayek recently delighted her fans by returning to Instagram with new swimwear photos after a four-month break. On Feb 26, she posted pictures of herself on a beach at sunset, wearing a striking leopard-print one-piece swimsuit featuring two side cutouts. Her dark hair flowed naturally, complementing the vibrant setting. In the caption, she wrote, "Sun creatures," and included a video of an alligator basking in the sun. This post follows a series of swimwear snapshots she shared in September to celebrate her 58th birthday, where she showcased various bikinis and one-pieces, including a Missoni striped swimsuit and a red and white geometric bikini. Hayek confirmed that those photos were recent, addressing any speculation about their timing, Instyle reported.

Salma Hayek attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz)

As she is quite active on her Instagram, Hayek also recently celebrated her stepdaughter Mathilde Pinault's 24th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. On February 17, Hayek shared photos of Mathilde, expressing her pride and love. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Tildie, Wishing you a year as bright, beautiful, and full of promise as you are. So proud of the woman you’ve become! We love you." Hayek has embraced her role as a stepmother to Mathilde and her siblings alongside her daughter, Valentina. In a 2021 interview, she described her blended family as a "blessing," emphasizing the importance of children understanding that parents have their own lives and work, as per People.