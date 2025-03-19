Rob Lowe reveals Michael Jackson’s surgeon once approached him for a bizarre reason: "He said..."

Rob Lowe drops a wild Michael Jackson story on Jimmy Kimmel—turns out the King of Pop had a surprising fascination with his looks

It turns out the King of Pop had a surprising fascination with Rob Lowe’s chin! During a February 2025 appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Lowe stopped by to promote his game show 'The Floor' but ended up sharing a surprising story about his connection to Michael Jackson. Lowe revealed, “I had worked with Janet, so I knew the family a little bit,” as per Complex. For those unfamiliar, Lowe and Janet Jackson co-starred in the short-lived ABC sitcom 'A New Kind of Family', which aired from September 1979 to January 1980. Their connection eventually led to a memorable encounter with Michael—one that involved an unexpected obsession with Lowe’s jawline.

Lowe gushed over Michael, saying, "This was literally when he was the king of the world and you felt like ... I don't know. He had an aura. He literally had an aura that he gave off." Lowe then shared a strange conversation he once had with a plastic surgeon about his famous jawline. Recalling the incident, he said, “I was approached by a plastic surgeon, and he said he was Michael’s surgeon. He told me that Michael requested my chin. And it turns out that for a brief, shining moment in the ’80s, it was the most requested chin.” Hearing this, Kimmel couldn’t resist cracking a joke, quipping, “You should put your chin on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They should let you imprint your chin.”

During an interview with GQ magazine, Lowe revealed that he has been on an Atkins Diet for over 30 years and shared the benefits of the specific food diet. "I'm now getting the studies that are backing up what I have been doing intuitively for years, which is eating the Atkins way — low carb, low sugar — and getting more than enough sleep. People used to make fun of me. But now the science is catching up - that it's more than beauty sleep. It’s brain sleep, it's body sleep, it’s focus," Lowe explained.

In the same interview, the 'Parks and Recreation' actor spilled the beans on his training routine and quipped, "The other thing is, as a guy in my fifties, I'm training in a very different way than I used to. The hardest thing for me has been to train less. I would train every day if I could - and, frankly, kind of punishing myself. If I don’t feel like I've just killed myself in the gym, I feel like it's been wasted time. Turns out, that's not true - it's particularly not true when you're not in your twenties and thirties anymore."

When asked about his favorite treat, Lowe couldn't stop raving over the Atkins iced coffee vanilla latte protein shake. "It's got 15 grams of protein and as much caffeine. I love caffeine. It has as much caffeine as a cup of coffee. I have one of these at four o'clock or 4:30 every day," Lowe told E! News, as per Fox News. Along with this, Lowe avoids alcohol to maintain his physical appearance. Lowe exclaimed, "I haven't had a drink in 33 years. That's a huge thing, even beyond recovery. When you think about the calories and the bloat you're missing. That just adds up. So that's super helpful."