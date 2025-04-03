Michael Jackson looked uncomfortable when Barbara Walters asked him about his wife's pregnancy

"Can I say I'm not sure?" Michael Jackson said when asked about his wife's pregnancy by Barbara Walters.

It appears that Michael Jackson was not good at keeping secrets. The 'King of Pop' was relentlessly chased by paparazzi throughout his life, and he was often asked intrusive questions about his personal life. However, during one of his interviews, Michael accidentally dropped the news that he may have been expecting another child with his then-wife, Debbie Rowe. While having a conversation with Barbara Walters in September 1997, Michael was nearly forced to answer some questions about his private life. In the interview, Jackson stated how much he loved being a father to his first child, son Prince Jackson, whom he welcomed with Rowe on February 17, 1997.

According to a report by Daily Express, Walters was curious to know whether Michael and his partner, Rowe, were thinking about adding a new member to their family, and she asked him, "Is your wife, Debbie, now expecting a child?" After hearing the question, Michael appeared visibly uncomfortable, and he moved restlessly in his seat while making some weird noises. At that time, Walters seemed eager to get an answer from Michael, and she quipped, "A simple yes or no will do!" In his response, Jackson shared, "Can I say I'm not sure?"

Following Michael's reply, the room became quiet. A shocked Walters questioned Michael, "Really?!" Then, the 'They Don't Care About Us' hitmaker realized that he may have accidentally revealed that he and his wife, Rowe, were expecting another baby and shouted, "Wait, no! No, shh!" Soon after, Walters smiled as she got the answer to her question and exclaimed, "You said it! You said it; she may be pregnant."

Subsequently, Michael glanced away as he broke into laughter and tried to hide his face by placing it into his hands. Shortly afterward, Walters teased him playfully by saying, "You brought this on yourself!" to which Michael responded, "I didn't, I didn't, please!" Jackson's second child, Paris Jackson, was born on April 3, 1998, just seven months after this interview took place. Now, it's pretty evident that at that time, Michael mistakenly revealed the existence of his second child with Rowe. For the unversed, let us share with you that Michael and Rowe divorced in April 2000. Then, Rowe handed over the full custody rights of their two kids to Michael.

Michael went on to welcome his third and final child, Prince Michael Jackson II, aka Blanket, on February 21, 2002, with the help of a surrogate. Up until this moment, the name of Blanket's surrogate mother has not been revealed publicly. During a 2021 interview with Good Morning Britain, Blanket, who eventually changed his name to Bigi, expressed his heartfelt desire to make an impact on the world. "That's what each of us [siblings] wants to do — make things that people enjoy but also benefit their lives," Bigi shared, as per People magazine. In addition to this, Bigi also talked about climate change and went on to say, "I do think it's important we all know about it. We have some work to do, but our generation knows how important it is."