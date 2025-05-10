‘American Idol’ singer's risk with a bold Kelly Clarkson song might just secure her a spot in the finale

Mattie Pruitt first caught the judges’ attention during her 'American Idol' audition, where she surprised the judges with her powerful vocals as she sang, 'How Could You' by Mario. However, as the competition progressed, mentor Carrie Underwood offered the young girl some tough love and told her, “You need some sass, girl!” after her performance on 'Piece of My Heart' in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed episode on April 27. Taking the advice to heart, Pruitt put her spin on Kelly Clarkson’s cover 'Because of You', delivering a bold, heartfelt performance that turned the tables and won over both the judges and viewers alike.

Luke Bryan went first, "I mean, 16 out here going toe-to-toe with everybody, you need to make sure you understand how amazing it is because I mean, you are getting advice from Fantasia from a 16-year-old perspective, and you're just doing so good." He added, "You just keep growing and fighting. Great job." Lionel Richie went up next, "Yeah, I was thinking the same thing watching you. I mean, the opportunity that you have right now, the learning experience you have right now." He continued, "By the way, you just stood there with confidence, that's a heavy lift what you just did, but you did it well. Congratulations."

Underwood also couldn't stop raving about Pruitt's performance: "Mattie, your voice is just so stinking good." She added," It is so cool and unique. Every single time I see you, I feel you are more and more connected with the words that you are singing, the songs that you are singing." She concluded with advice," Keep doing that." Ahead of the performance, Pruitt was seen practicing with Fantasia Barrino. Pruitt admitted the song was "a Little bit intimidating." However, she also added, "But if I take it and make it my own, maybe I won't get compared to her (Clarkson) as much.

When practicing for the song, the 16-year-old recalled, "I saw the emotion, and I feel like that's what I need to bring." Pruitt's bold move paid off, securing her a spot in the top 10 finalists, and also had fans start rooting for her, "I'd buy her album now! Her voice is mesmerizing," gushed one fan on the YouTube comment section. Another wrote, "Her voice is so uniquely her own - Bravo!" The third added, "Damn! That was fire. Love her version. All the details of her voice shone in this song." "Unique, distinguishable voice and so talented at such a young age!" chimed in the fourth.

Mattie Pruitt continued her 'American Idol' journey with a heartfelt performance of Mary Lambert’s 'The House That Built Me' during the Top 8 episode on May 4. According to Entertainment Now, she officially secured her spot in the Top 8, making her the youngest contestant finalist of season 23. Pruitt was so overwhelmed with all the love and support that she poured her emotions into a touching Instagram post. “Tonight was emotional in every way. I put my whole heart into that song, and I truly felt every word. To be standing here in the Top 8 is something I’ll never take for granted. THANK YOU for voting, praying, and cheering me on. Your love carried me through that stage tonight,” she wrote. She added, “We’re not done yet—voting opens again TOMORROW NIGHT, and I’ll need you more than ever to keep this dream going.”