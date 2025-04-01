Resurfaced clip shows Khloe Kardashian warning her friend to 'stop talking' about Diddy’s parties

It looks like no one wants to associate with Sean 'P. Diddy Combs' anymore! Once known for his extravagant parties, Diddy's fall from grace started after his September 16, 2024, arrest. Since then, many bigwigs of the industry who were once staples at Diddy's parties have left no stone unturned to disassociate themselves from the controversial rapper. In a resurfaced 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' clip, Khloé Kardashian can be seen warning a friend to stop talking about the wild Diddy party, and we now understand why.

Sean 'P Diddy' Combs performs onstage during Power 105.1's 'Powerhouse 2005: Operation Takeover' at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Getty Images for Universal Music | Photo by Scott Gries)

The widely circulated clip dates back to an August 17, 2014, episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', titled 'Secrets of a Double Life'. The controversial clip is under public scrutiny amid Diddy's indictment on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, as per Yahoo! Entertainment. In the episode, Kourtney Kardashian questioned her sister about her weekend in Las Vegas, asking, "So who was with you this weekend?" Khloé responded vaguely, "A bunch of my friends," prompting Kourtney to list names, including Diddy, his adopted son Quincy Combs, and rapper French Montana. Khloé confirmed, replying, "So far so good."

Later in the episode, Khloé described the party while out bowling with Kourtney and their friend Khadijah Haqq. "I haven't been to bed yet. I got on a plane at 5:30 am," she revealed, adding, "This party, I think half the people were butt-n****d." During the conversation, Kourtney turned to Haqq and asked if she had met Khloé's "new crew of friends" at the party. Haqq hesitated before responding, "No. Well, kind of." Sensing where the conversation was heading, Khloé quickly interrupted and told her friend to "stop talking." The Internet obviously understood Khloé's intention to stop her friend and shared it under a Reddit thread.

A comment read, "People on social media are so good at finding receipts! I hope Diddy's arrest means this family's career is over," while another stated, "She’s soooooo acting strange! definitely because she hasn’t slept, but it’s almost like she doesn’t want them to talk about anything at all because she either: knows something or participated in something bad doesn’t wanna get in trouble -or feels like shit because of what she did to herself/what someone did to her. "

A comment remarked, "She is definitely on something in this scene…. She’s either rolling or been smoking crystal with the way she can’t keep her mouth still." While another added, "Plus she says she’s been up all night." One also noted, "Oh, she's freaked."

This is not the only time when Khloé got public heat for her association with the Bad Boy Records founder, as following Diddy's arrest, a resurfaced 2016 'Kocktails with Khloé' clip shows the reality star recalling Diddy's dubious parties, as reported by The Mirror US. She said, "When you think of a party or a good time, you think of Puff." Diddy simply replied, "Yeah." Khloé added, "We've been known to party with you a few times," before asking Kourtney, "Do you remember Diddy's birthday?" Kourtney admitted, "Yes, I forgot about that. That was an epic night too." When Khloé asked, "Why was it so epic?" Kourtney explained, "That night was fun 'cause all the girls ditched me, so it was like me and the boys. It was me, Kanye [West], Corey [Gamble], and T [Tyga] just hanging out and it was fun."