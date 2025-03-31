DJ exposes Diddy’s wild parties and claims ‘absolutely everybody’ in Hollywood knew

Once a celebrated figure in Hollywood, rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs was renowned for his wild parties. However, the reputation of the Bad Boy Records founder has taken a nosedive following his arrest on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering on September 16, 2024. With the real nature of Diddy's wild parties raising eyebrows, many are left to wonder whether the elites of the entertainment industry were unaware of his infamous parties or if they are all working in cahoots.

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at Howard University's Yardfest on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams)

Australian DJ Havana Brown has spoken out about the alleged 'freak-off' parties linked to Diddy, stating that they were widely known in the entertainment industry. Speaking on HIT WA's Allan & Carly radio show, she said, "It's not a secret in the industry at all, what was happening... Absolutely everybody in the industry knew what was going on," as reported by Daily Mail. Brown expressed confusion over why the allegations remained unspoken for so long, adding, "I don't know why it was kept so secret and why no one said anything about it. Like everyone knew about these freak-off parties. Everyone talked about it."

While Brown clarified that she never attended these gatherings, she admitted to experiencing "uncomfortable" situations within the industry. "I have been in situations that are connected to him where I have felt very uncomfortable… But not at a freak-off party," she said. "I'm too wise to be putting myself in that situation. I would never—it's too scary for me. I don't want to ever be put in a situation where you have to say no, because that's when they just ruin you."

Sexual assault and abuse allegations against Diddy first surfaced in November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit. The case gained widespread attention in March 2024 after authorities raided two of his homes as part of a human trafficking investigation, per CNN. On October 14 and October 21, attorney Tony Buzbee filed over a dozen lawsuits, including one from a plaintiff who claims she was raped by Diddy and a male celebrity at a 2000 VMAs after-party when she was 13, per Deadline. Another accuser, a 17-year-old male, alleged that Diddy drugged and assaulted him in a Manhattan penthouse in 2022, according to Reuters.

After Diddy's indictment was unsealed, reports highlighted shocking details, including allegations that he hosted drug-fueled sex parties where he forced women into sexual encounters with male sex workers, recorded them for blackmail, and called these sessions 'freak offs,' the Glamour reports. Following his arrest, Diddy has been denied bail for the third time, despite offering $50 million to remain at his Star Island home, as prosecutors argued he posed a threat to witnesses and victims, as per Fox News. In a Friday, March 14 court hearing, Diddy pleaded not guilty to an updated indictment that expanded the timeline of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, added two more victims, and detailed claims of employee exploitation. Appearing in a tan jumpsuit with graying hair, Diddy was supported by his mother and four children, and he ended the hearing by blowing them a two-handed kiss.