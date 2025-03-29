Justin Bieber bragged about having '50,000 screaming girls' mess up Letterman during wild TV moment

Justin Bieber once gave a stern warning to David Letterman! In February 2011, Bieber appeared on an episode of David Letterman's talk show 'The Late Show with David Letterman' to promote his 3-D concert movie 'Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.' In the episode, the veteran talk show host presented the Bieber-themed Top 10 list, and the category was none other than the 'Top 10 reasons it’s fun to be Justin Bieber.' As per a report by the Daily Mail, number ten on the list was, "It’s good to be a pop star without having to audition for Steven Tyler." While reading the ninth, the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker said, "I’m briefed each morning by the C.I.A."

However, things took a turn when Bieber read the eighth reason on the list, which was simply a warning to Letterman. At that moment, Bieber quipped, "Cross me and I’ll have 50,000 screaming girls come and mess you up." In his response, Letterman uttered, "Woah," while the studio audience began hooting loudly. Number seven on the list was, "When I'm sick, my doctor makes hilarious jokes about Bieber fever." At number six, Bieber shared, "The chance to visit The Late Show and my idol, Paul Shaffer."

In the fifth one, the Canadian pop star stated, "At the barber shop. I can say, 'Give me the me.'" Then, Bieber showed off his funky haircut in front of the cameras. At number four, Bieber decided to plug in his 3-D concert movie 'Justin Bieber: Never Say Never' by saying, "For Joke number 4, go see 'Justin Bieber: Never Say Never' in theaters February 11th." At number three, Bieber said, "Looking forward to starring in my CBS show, 'CSI: Bieber.'"

The second reason on the list was, "If I tweet 'I just sneezed,' a billion people will tweet 'gesundheit'" While reading the number one reason, Bieber poked fun at the 77-year-old comedian by saying, "Reading my fan mail on Letterman'. Then, Bieber wrapped up the segment by playing the drums with Letterman's band. This was Bieber's second appearance on Letterman's talk show within a week. During his first appearance, Bieber sat down with Letterman to talk about his music. "Right now I'm just kind of like focusing on my music a lot and stuff like that's really, like, important to me," Justin shared on the show.

In June 2012, Bieber returned to 'The Late Show with David Letterman' to promote his third studio album 'Believe' and he got a new tattoo to mark the release of his album. As of today, Letterman seemed unimpressed by Bieber's tattoos and said, "Oh, God! How many do you have?" In his response, Bieber quipped, "I have ... just a couple." Letterman wasn't amused with Bieber's answer and urged, "Well, tell me that's the last one," to which Bieber responded, "It might be." On the other hand, Letterman said, "No, no, it is. You don't, I mean honestly, like, 'How does that help how you look?'" to which Bieber retorted, "How does it not?" I mean, it doesn't help the way I look; it just expresses it. Yesterday, my album came out; it was an important day for me, so you know I got 'Believe.'" Then, Letterman grabbed Bieber's arm and began rubbing the ink; meanwhile, the latter screamed, "This is brand new!" before shrugging off Letterman and playfully remarking, "Grandpas!"