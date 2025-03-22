Fans stunned after last video of Michael Jackson’s dad before his death resurfaces: "Is he listening to..."

Michael's father, Joe Jackson, who died after battling pancreatic cancer, was seen staring into the distance in a café, breaking fans' hearts

King of Pop Michael Jackson's father was listening to his music during his final moments! For those wondering, Michael's father Joe Jackson who was a talent manager by profession passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 89 on June 27, 2018, at Nathan Adelson Hospice, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. In his last video that was shared on his Twitter account, Joe can be seen staring into the distance while sitting in a cafe. The clip showed the late patriarch of the Jackson family enjoying one of his superstar son's hit songs, playing in the juice bar, as per Express Co.

At @JambaJuice . So many choices to select from. With my son Michael's music playing in the background. I wanna be starting .. drinking all three. pic.twitter.com/4vQ9J8BzIt — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 6, 2018

In the footage that popped up online, Joe can be spotted wearing a grey and black patterned shirt. The talent manager topped off his look with a gold statement necklace and a black-brimmed hat. Joe told his followers, “At @JambaJuice. So many choices to select from. With my son Michael's music playing in the background. I wanna be starting .. drinking all three.” Many fans flocked to the comment section of the now resurfaced video as one said, "This is truly heartbreaking..." Another asked, "Is he listening to MJ???? Man I'm tryna not cry." A fan wrote, "May he rest in peace!" However, the heartbreaking news of Joe's death was confirmed by one of his grandsons, Taj Jackson.

As per People magazine, Joe's grandson Taj took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Disgusted by some of the comments I’m reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn’t even know him. Please don't just regurgitate what you were spoon-fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk." On the other hand, Randy Jackson wrote, "RIP to the king that made everything possible! I love you grandpa." Then, many fan tributes poured in for Joe on social media. An X user wrote, "What a legacy he created and you all will continue. Mama k has my heart right now and blessings to your entire family." Another user penned, "So deeply sorry for you loss. Please hug the family for us and know that u are all in our prayers. Especially for ur beautiful grandmother. Love u very much." Another person stated, "OMG my heart just cried when I read this tweet... praying for u all OMG he lived a wonderful long life 90yrs so many memories just so sad I never met him."

RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/SI1C7lUuG6 — Randy Jackson Jr (@randyjacksonjr) June 27, 2018

Prince Jackson also paid a heart-touching tribute to Joe on Instagram by sharing a picture of himself and his grandfather Joe. “This man is and always will be an example or sheer willpower and dedication. He didn’t choose the path that was the easiest but he choose the path that was best for his family. You taught me to take pride in the Jackson name and what it really means, you taught me dedication in the face of adversity and most of all you showed me strength and fearlessness. There is and never will be someone like you. Fly free and until we meet again The Hawk," he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson)

In case you're living under a rock, Joe kicked off the music careers of his sons Michael Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Tito Jackson, and Marlon Jackson who rose to prominence as a pop band named The Jackson 5. In 1980, the Jackson brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Later on, down the line, the popular band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Joe is survived by his wife Katherine Jackson, and their children Maureen Jackson, Tito Jackson, La Toya Jackson, Janet Jackson and Jermaine, Jackie, Marlon, and Randy as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to this, Joe is also the father of Joh’Vonnie Jackson, whom he welcomed with Cheryl Terrell, during their 25-year-long affair. Katherine filed for divorce twice but the pair never got divorced legally.