Prince Jackson reveals the real reason dad Michael Jackson covered their faces: "He told us..."

Michael Jackson kept his kids' faces hidden from the world for years — and we finally know why

Michael Jackson may have captivated millions with his mesmerizing dance moves and iconic voice, but behind the spotlight, his childhood was anything but perfect. The King of Pop openly admitted, as per Oprah.com, that his relationship with his father, Joe Jackson, was deeply strained. Wanting a different life for his own children, Jackson went to great lengths to protect them. However, some of his extreme parenting choices sparked controversy, leaving many questioning his methods.

Michael Jackson appears on the balcony of the Adlon Hotel with an unidentified child on November 19, 2002, in Berlin, Germany (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Olaf Selchow)

Jackson shared his son Prince and daughter Paris with ex-wife Debbie Rowe, while his youngest son, Bigi, was born via a surrogate. In a 2016 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Prince opened up about one of his father's most unusual parenting choices—the childhood masks. Explaining the reason behind them, he shared, "My dad spoke to me like an adult. He told us the reason for the masks was he wanted us to have our own life without him," as reported by The Mirror.

Reflecting on his childhood, he admitted, "I don't think I ever thought about if other kids lived like that when I was younger. But once I knew who he was, I realized it wasn't normal." Prince acknowledged that his life had been "unconventional" but expressed an understanding of his father’s choices. He noted that because their identities were kept secret, he and his siblings could often go out without their father and not be recognized.

Notably, Jackson’s decision to make his children wear masks in public puzzled many, but after his death, his children and mother, Katherine Jackson also revealed that the masks were meant to protect their privacy, as reported by E! News. His daughter, Paris, also shared how her upbringing impacted her social skills. "The first 12 years of my life I was homeschooled, which means that the only interactions I'd ever had were with family members or other adults," she told Harper's Bazaar. The isolation affected her deeply, as she admitted," [I] didn't have social skills. I had to force myself to learn so fast."

However, despite still living a relatively private life, she remains committed to personal growth. "I think I've gotten pretty good at it," she added. Paris reportedly holds no resentment toward her father's protective methods. In fact, she considers him her idol, with nine tattoos dedicated to him and fully understands why he chose to shield their identities. After Jackson's death in 2009, his mother, Katherine, took over guardianship of his children and made a significant change by removing their masks.

Jackson's mother also reflected on the King of Pop's parenting, as per Hello! Magzine. "He was a very good father, the best. He was a good son, too." She explained her decision to remove the masks and change their schooling. "They were sheltered a lot when Michael raised them," she admitted. "I had thought about it and I said, 'I am not going to raise them like that (wearing masks)." But Michael had a good reason. He was trying to protect them." Katherine also praised Jackson while acknowledging their different approaches.