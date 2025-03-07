Jennifer Aniston reveals the one thing Jimmy Kimmel got her ‘addicted’ to — and it’s ‘ruining’ her life

Jennifer Aniston once shared how her friendship with Jimmy Kimmel led her to a habit that’s now ‘taking over’ her life

Jennifer Aniston's friendship with Jimmy Kimmel caused her addiction to a tiny device! In September 2021, during an episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the 'Friends' alum listened as the talk show host recounted how he and his wife, Molly McNearney, introduced her to a sleep-monitoring device—one she became so hooked on that she panicked upon thinking she had lost it. Kimmel quipped, "A week before last, you remember when we were cooking and we were talking about the fact that you're going to be on the show." Aniston responded, "Yes." Not waiting a second, Kimmel stated, "And you said, 'I don't know what do I have to talk about?' What are you going to talk about and at the time, I had just grilled some stuff and you were making a salad."

Then, 'The Morning Show' star added onto Kimmel's story and said, "Let's talk. Oh, I know where you're going. I was tossing a salad. And I washed my hands! But it was a huge salad in a big mixing bowl. And you guys had turned me on to this thing called the Oura Ring," Kimmel replied, "Right, the ring that measures your sleep and stuff like that." Aniston retorted, "Correct, which is on my finger, and I am addicted to it. And I was talking about how this is ruining my life, because I’m so obsessed with the Oura Ring and looking at my sleep patterns and how badly I sleep, and it shames me every day. And then all of a sudden, I look up, and it’s gone. And I’m just like, ‘Oh God, Jimmy!'”

As per Yahoo, while laughing, Kimmel exclaimed, “You started digging." Aniston further shared, "I dug through the salad! But this was such a big salad, though, and I’m digging, and I’m digging, and I’m digging, and I can’t find it, and I can’t find it. And I go, ‘Well, somebody is going to find it. Eventually.' And then two seconds later, there it is.” Kimmel jokingly added, "Right next to the salad. Yeah, we could have swallowed them." Aniston responded, "I couldn't, I know." Later in the episode, Kimmel revealed his true motive for bringing up the story, confessing, "I just wanted you to tell that story because when it goes on YouTube, we’re going to label it ‘Jennifer Aniston Tosses Jimmy Kimmel’s Salad.'"

Aniston is known to be an early sleeper, though it doesn’t come naturally to her. In an interview with Women’s Health Magazine, she opened up about her sleep routine, saying, "Usually, I start to wind down around 8:30, and it's not easy for me. I'm a night owl through and through, and I don't know when that started. When I'm good about my routine, which I'm really trying to be, about an hour before bed, I start to turn everything off and wind it down."

During the same interview, the Golden Globe winner stated that meditation is an essential part of her sleep routine. Aniston further added, "By 'it' I mean myself and my brain. Usually, I do a wash routine, a hot hot bath with Epsom salts or magnesium salts. Then, I do my meditation. That slowly allows my mind to relax without any other stimulation and my body unwind. After the meditation, if that doesn't knock me out, I usually put on a sleep meditation."