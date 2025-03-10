Jennifer Lawrence was asked to rank the Kardashians and it went off the rails: "Does Kanye count..."

In a memorable appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' in 2018, Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence found herself in a lighthearted but tricky predicament. Known for her unabashed admiration of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Lawrence was challenged to rank the family members from her most to least favorite—a task she approached with her signature humor and candidness.

During the show's popular segment 'Plead the Fifth', host Andy Cohen threw out the bold question: "It is no secret that you're obsessed with the Kardashians. Rank the Kardashians from favorite to least favorite." Having already used her pass option on a previous question, the actress had no choice but to respond. She started hesitantly, "Oh...I hate this," listing, "Kendall, Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, or "Kourtney, Kim," but quickly realized the challenge of the task. "Oh god, I hate this. Does Kanye count now? I forgot about Kris! Oh god, it's like Sophie's Choice," she exclaimed, referencing the iconic film about making impossible decisions. Ultimately, she settled with, "Kris is at the top, the rest I guess...I guess the rest, they're at the bottom."

Lawrence’s love for the Kardashian family is well-documented. She has described herself as a "self-professed decade-long 'obsessed' superfan of the Kardashian clan." This admiration even landed her a guest-hosting stint on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', where she got to interview Kim Kardashian West, creating one of the most memorable late-night moments. "I drank five martinis and started yelling, ‘I have to meet her!'" Lawrence shared with Kimmel’s audience about a previous encounter with Kim. "And then when I met her, I just started screaming. I think I even hugged her butt," she said as per Entertainment Weekly.

Also in one of the episodes of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', Lawrence stated, "I am the new Kris, re-instating their close bond." This wasn’t the first time Lawrence found herself caught up in Kardashian mania. She previously revealed on People that an epic dinner party story where she got tipsy and ended up being styled by Kris Jenner. “I drank five martinis and wound up naked in her closet, I’m dead serious,” Lawrence said during her opening monologue, later adding that the evening “was everything I could’ve ever dreamed of,” she said.

Lawrence’s relationship with the Kardashian family is dicey. While she has gushed about her love for the reality TV icons, she has also acknowledged the possibility that the friendship might be a bit one-sided. “I don’t know that she’d call me her friend. It’s probably a one-sided friendship,” she admitted at an event at The Wing in New York City, as reported by People. However, Jenner herself has publicly embraced Lawrence, once calling her “my favorite daughter” in honor of the actress’s 30th birthday, according to The List.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she even compared their highly publicized personal lives to the dystopian themes of 'The Hunger Games', saying, “I was watching the Kardashian girl getting divorced, and that’s a tragedy for anyone. But they’re using it for entertainment, and we’re watching it. The books hold up a terrible kind of mirror: This is what our society could be like if we became desensitized to trauma and each other’s pain.”