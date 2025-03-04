Jennifer Lawrence reveals she imagined doing Ellen's interview on the toilet — then it gets weirder

Before making it big, Jennifer Lawrence imagined being interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres. Years later, that fantasy became a reality in the strangest way

Before becoming an Academy Award-winning actress, Jennifer Lawrence used to imagine being interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres while using the bathroom. Talk about bizarre. In May 2022, during an episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', DeGeneres, called the actress while she was, on the toilet. The interview was audio-only, for obvious reasons, so audiences had to take their word that Lawrence was in the bathroom. Interestingly, the two are now neighbors, as Lawrence lives in a house that once belonged to DeGeneres, who moved next door.

During the conversation, Lawrence recalled how she used to dream of being successful enough to be interviewed by someone like DeGeneres. When asked if she ever pretended to be interviewed by other talk show hosts, she responded, “Oprah [Winfrey], obviously. A little bit of [David] Letterman. But I was really into your show. So pretty much every time it was a No. 2, it was you.”

DeGeneres found it remarkable that Lawrence’s imaginary interviews had turned into reality. “To be in Kentucky, to actually be sitting on the toilet pretending that you’re getting interviewed by somebody, then end up being a big superstar, and now being interviewed talking about sitting on a toilet pretending to be interviewed,” she said, as reported by Business Insider.

The host also pointed out that others likely did the same thing but did not end up becoming famous, “So it’s a big deal, right?” she asked. Lawrence, who had recently become a mother at the time, quipped, “Yeah, I mean, I really manifested hard on there. Maybe that’s the lesson, Take your time. Don’t rush it.” The actress, who was 31 during the interview, said she used to do these pretend interviews between the ages of 13 and 17. Some of the imaginary questions she answered included, “‘How did you get so pretty? You’re probably the prettiest person I’ve ever seen.’ And I’d be like, ‘Oh stop, I’m definitely not the prettiest person you’ve ever seen.’”

DeGeneres found it amusing and joked, “That’s hilarious. That’s what talk show hosts do. ‘How did you get so pretty?’” As the interview wrapped up, DeGeneres asked Lawrence if there was a role she had been disappointed not to get. “Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland,” Lawrence admitted. “Because I went in and was speaking in a British accent, thinking there was no way they’d find out I was not actually British. So when I didn’t get it, it was like a failure on all sorts of fronts.”

Jennifer Lawrence stuns in a velvet blue gown at the Golden Globes 2024 (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman)

Lawrence, who is now expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, was recently spotted in New York City on February 12, 2025. She wore a stylish coat, sweater, jeans, boots, and a red pendant necklace, and carried a black leather tote bag. She had announced her pregnancy on October 20, 2024, through Vogue. The couple, married since October 2019, are already parents to their son Cy, who will turn 3 this month, as reported by INstyle.