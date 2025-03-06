Scarlett Johansson getting groped on live TV was disturbing — but her reaction made it even worse

Television presenter and fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi couldn't keep his hands to himself while interviewing Scarlett Johansson! In January 2006, Johansson marked her attendance at the Golden Globes as she was nominated for best supporting actress for the thriller romance 'Match Point'. While making her way through the red carpet, Johansson stopped for a quick chat with Mizrahi, who was an interviewer for E! at that time. For the prestigious award show, Johansson was dolled up in a red scoop-neck Valentino gown, which featured soft ruffles on the straps. At first, Mizrahi asked Johansson whether she was wearing a bra under the outfit. “It’s all built in. That’s the Valentino way," Johansson told Mizrahi, as per Hollywood Reporter.

Soon after, Mizrahi, who is gay, grabbed the lower part of Johansson's breast and squeezed it firmly while the two of them were live on television. Then, the 'Black Widow' actress quipped, "What is going on?" In his response, Mizrahi quipped, “I’m just taking notes for the next time I make a dress.” Following that, Johansson didn't act angrily; instead, she maintained her composure and shared, "Absolutely, take all the notes you want." At that point, Mizrahi faced immense backlash due to his actions. One user quipped in the YouTube section, "Because he's gay he can do that." Um Ma'am no. No one regardless of sexuality has the right to enter your personal space without permission and touch your body, especially your intimate parts." Another person stated, "What the f***?" meanwhile, another netizen commented, "That is so gross."

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Tony winner shed light on the groping she experienced on the red carpet of the Golden Globes in 2006. "I’d been preparing for two hours with hair and makeup and getting dressed. And the first interview I do, someone who I have never met before fondles me for his own satisfaction," Johansson told the media publication, as per People magazine. In the same interview, Johansson stated that Mizrahi's move was “definitely in poor taste."

Johansson further added, "Like he doesn’t know how a dress works. Mostly I was thinking, ‘Oh my God. This is happening on live TV.' He was making some shocking show or whatever for his channel and wanted to be different and racy and all those things.” In addition to this, Johansson also mentioned that she didn't fall for the excuse given by Mizrahi that he was just trying to figure out how her dress was made.

In an episode of 'George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight', the gay fashion designer broke his silence on the entire incident. "This wasn't nasty. This was like, 'Are you wearing a bra? Are you wearing an underwire bra?' And she was like, 'Oh well.' I was like, 'Well, wait a minute, I just wanna...' [makes reaching motion]. And then she went, 'Oh my God!' and it was like this crazy thing. It was on the cover of, like, this newspaper in India. In fittings I do that all the time. It's just a natural response. It's like a doctor going 'OK, cough,'" Mizrahi said, according to CBC.

Mizrahi continued, "That was as natural for me as shaking someone's hand... and it wasn't. In retrospect I looked at it and went, 'Ew, that's true.' And when it happened, I was so scared, and I didn't go, 'Hey, wait a minute. I was just shaking her hand.' I didn't say anything. I was like, 'OK, I'm not going to say anything. Maybe it'll go away.' I don't know. I thought it was a weird, strange confluence of mistakes."