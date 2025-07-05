A real hiccup just helped this ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player solve Bonus Round puzzle and bag huge prize money

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant impressed the viewers with his last-minute act that won him $56,635

People usually get hiccups out of excitement. However, that was not the case with Henry Wong. The contestant impressed a large ‘ Wheel of Fortune’ fan base during the Bonus Round. Wong from New York was playing against Nicole Adamski, from Elmira, New Jersey, and Joseph Galeano, from Fork, Maryland, during the April 24, 2025, episode, when he did something that grabbed the attention of the viewers watching the game show at home. In the episode above, Adamski was the first one to solve one of the first toss-ups, earning $1,000. On the other hand, Galeano then solved the second toss-up as well as the first puzzle, eventually leading the game in its initial phase. Soon came in Wong, solving the Mystery Round Puzzle — “Robin Hood Ornament.”

The New York resident also became the winner of the Prize Puzzle, giving the correct answer, “Packing My Bags.” This move got him a Wild Card and a trip on a Disney Cruise, with which he led the game, having $11,535 in his bank. During the next three toss-ups, Adamski went on to solve two of them, with Galeano solving the last one. Wong then gave the correct answer in the final puzzle, “Turning into a Puzzle,” further moving into the Bonus Round with a total of $16,635. In the highly intriguing round, Wong went ahead with the ‘Phrase’ category. The contestant even called his wife, Jennifer, on stage. In the Bonus Round, the Wheel of Fortune gave him the letters, “R, S, T, L, N, and E.” However, Wong chose to go ahead with “C, H, D, O, and M” using his Wild Card. His puzzle then looked like, “_ H_ _E THE H_CC_ _S.”

According to TV Insider, even before the host, Ryan Seacrest could brief Wong about the timer, the contestant gave a loud hiccup. It was almost as if he was prepared with a correct guess. As soon as the clock started ticking, Wong gave his answer, “I Have The Hiccups,” an answer that, interestingly, turned out to be right. The guess won him another $40,000, taking his grand total to $56,635. With his win, Wong did only won the cash prize but also a lot of hearts of the viewers.

Taking their elevated emotions to social media, a Reddit user expressed, “This was such a random Bonus Round answer.” Another comment under the Reddit thread read, “I saw that episode last night…It was hilarious to see Henry hiccup before solving the bonus round puzzle!!” Sharing an excited thought, another comment on the social media read, “Did you see the answer to the final puzzle? Lol.” However, it was not only the fan base that was impressed by Wong’s act. Even Seacrest stated during the show, “My favorite is when you actually did it.” The host further added, “You heard him hiccup before he solved it, I just didn’t want to hiccup back and give it away.” 'Wheel of Fortune' is currently airing reruns. The reality game show will return in September this year as per Parade, with Vanna White and Seacrest, marking the latter’s second season as a host, after Pat Sajak’s departure.