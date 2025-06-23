‘Wheel of Fortune’ hits the road in Las Vegas this summer — and you might be the next star

‘Wheel of Fortune’ is going to hit the road, bringing its viewers a chance to be a part of ‘Wheel of Fortune Live!’

‘Wheel of Fortune’ is giving its viewers a chance to be on the show without them having to send in an audition tape. The reality TV game show has come up with ‘Wheel of Fortune Live!’, an opportunity to challenge yourself with the game’s highly intriguing puzzles. As per Collider, it will be hitting Las Vegas on July 11-12. You can also catch the Vegas Strip tour on July 18-19. The show will go live on stage from 5-8 p.m. It will be played in 'tournament-style', where several groups of three will be randomly selected from the crowd in attendance. The contestants will have a chance to win up to $10,000 in cash prizes, as stated on the ‘Wheel of Fortune Live!’ website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune LIVE! (@wheeloffortunelive)

According to ABC 7, the audience members who would qualify for the Bonus Round will win the same prize as the Bonus Round contestants from the TV show. Meaning, besides the cash prize, the winner would win a vacation package. However, you won't be able to meet the stars of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ the beloved hosts, Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White. During the game, the audience members will also get a chance to show off their puzzle-solving skills. Not only that, they could even win a big prize from their seats if their answers turn out to be correct. ‘Wheel of Fortune Live!’ is hence expected to be more interactive, and fans would be given a fair opportunity to audition on-site for a chance to appear on a future episode of ‘Wheel of Fortune.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune LIVE! (@wheeloffortunelive)

The president of Game Shows for Sony Pictures Television, Suzanne Prete, explained, “We have been looking for ways to expand the 'Wheel of Fortune' brand and create opportunities for our fans to engage in new and exciting ways.” She added that the live show is designed to be a fun and interactive medium for “enthusiasts to play a version of their favorite game show in their hometown.” This collaboration with Paris Las Vegas will give the die-hard fans of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and the tourists in Las Vegas “a chance to spin, win and solve puzzles, just like they see on TV.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune LIVE! (@wheeloffortunelive)

Meanwhile, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is currently airing reruns before the game show amazes its audience with another grand season. Season 43 will premiere in September 2025, with Seacrest, who stepped into the shoes of Pat Sajak following his departure, appearing alongside White again on the show. However, for the first time, the reality game show will stream on Hulu, Peacock, and Hulu on Disney+. This move comes following a long-lasting battle over syndication rights and after Sony Pictures Television finalized a multi-year deal to bring both ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ to national streaming platforms.