Emma Watson once confused Jimmy Fallon for Jimmy Kimmel and it got super awkward: “I died...”

Watson complimented Jimmy Fallon's ‘Halloween Candy’ segment on ‘The Tonight Show’ only to realize her awkward blunder

Emma Watson, 34, is known for her sharp mind, both on and off the screen—but even she isn’t immune to a little embarrassment! During her first-ever appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the 'Harry Potter' actress had an unexpected slip-up—she mistook Fallon for fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, and Fallon wasn't letting it go anytime soon. So when Watson returned to the show in 2017, the two looked back on the moment, turning an awkward mix-up into a hilarious TV moment.

As Fallon welcomed Watson, he asked, "Is it all flushing back to you?" the actress chuckled and replied, "The trauma, the post-traumatic stress of my last performance on The Jimmy Fallon Show.” The two shared a laugh as Fallon playfully recounted their previous interaction. “Last time you were on the show, and late-night show, and we had just met,” Fallon recalled. Watson confirmed, "Yes, we hadn't met before." Fallon, with his signature comedic flair, continued, “And you couldn’t be nicer and sweeter and gosh I’m a fan of yours. And you came out and sat, just the way you are sitting... and we are just talking, and I just gave you a compliment, and you said, ‘Before you continue…"

Watson, visibly amused, interjected to relive the moment: “Before we even start the interview, I just dove straight in there with, ‘I love that Halloween candy thing that you do,’” she laughed. “And there was just silence.” Fallon, seizing the opportunity to finish the story, quipped, “You go, ‘When you get kids [and] you trick them,’ and I go, ‘That’s Jimmy Kimmel.'" Watson admitted, “I died inside.” Fallon added with a grin, “You turned bright red.” She also recollected that Fallon offered her a do-over, saying, "It's okay, honey, if you want, you can re-enter, and we can start the interview again.” And, true to his word, they did. Fallon's gracious and accommodating nature is well-known in the entertainment world. According to Medium, Fallon has earned a reputation for being kind and generous to his guests, further solidifying his status as one of late-night television's most beloved hosts.

This heartwarming and humorous interaction resonated with fans, who flooded the comments section. One said, “Not her fault, too many Jimmys joking around these days.” A user humorously pointed out, “A lot of late-night hosts start with ‘J’—Jimmy Fallon, Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel, etc.” Another wrote on Instagram, “She is so charming. I love that she admitted it and can laugh at herself.” Fallon also reassured Watson, “I get that all the time.” Indeed, the confusion between the two Jimmys is not uncommon.

AOL once reported that actor Rob Lowe accidentally referred to 'Jimmy Kimmel' as 'Jimmy Fallon' during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'. Lowe, attempting to smooth things over, declared, “I am a partisan man, Jimmy Fallon! I am bringing this country together,” to which Kimmel bluntly responded, “Did you just call me Jimmy Fallon?” Even Fallon himself experienced this mix-up. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he shared, “I took some selfies with some fans and talked to them for almost 20 minutes one morning. As I turned around to continue my walk, I heard them scream, ‘OMG! Jimmy Kimmel!’”