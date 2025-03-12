Diane Keaton had one complaint after kissing Jimmy Kimmel in wild TV moment: "You were..."

Jimmy Kimmel couldn't stop blushing after Diane Keaton kissed him on his talk show, bu the actress had other plans

Oscar-winner Diane Keaton doesn't mind engaging in a little PDA on national television! In May 2018, when 'The Godfather' actress stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to promote her rom-com film 'Book Club', she decided to recreate a scene from the film in which she shared a kiss with her co-star Andy Garcia. In the episode, Keaton asked Jimmy Kimmel, "Can I talk about Andy Garcia?" to which he replied, "Yeah, of course, I know, Andy Garcia." Keaton continued, "I like him better than you. I'm sorry. " Kimmel added, "Andy is a dashing man."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Keaton questioned Kimmel, “Do you want to see what happens with me and Andy in the movie?” Kimmel said, "Yes." Keaton asked again, "You're telling me, you want to see what happens with me and Andy in the movie?" to which Kimmel retorted, "I’m gonna do it with you right now.” Then, Keaton began describing the scene by saying, "This is the way it goes. At the end of the movie, I have an extremely fun moment for me, and I'm seeing Andy, and we're together, and I'm going to kiss him. So, here's how it went. You better stand up. As you know, usually, a man does this, but at this particular moment. I didn't have a hat on, so I didn't look like a witch."

Right after, the 'Something's Gotta Give' star kissed the talk show host passionately. Kimmel, who was still reeling from Keaton's kiss, exclaimed, "Oh my goodness. Well, a dream has come true for Jimmy Kimmel here. Why can't I be Andy Garcia?" As per E! News, Keaton interrupted Kimmel mid-sentence and shared, "Andy’s great, though. Andy’s so great in the movie, and he’s so much fun to act with because he’s very loose. Unlike you — you were stiff!” In his defense, Kimmel jokingly remarked, "I was stiff. Listen, I don't get much action. Nobody cares about me. Well, thank you so much. I'm going to have to look at that again in slow motion."

For those wondering, 'Book Club' is a movie that chronicles the lives of four women in their 60s and 70s who read 'Fifty Shades of Grey' as the latest novel in their book club. In the Bill Holderman movie, Keaton plays the role of a widow named Diane who, alongside her three pals, Vivian (played by Jane Fonda), Sharon (portrayed by Candice Bergen), and Carol (essayed by Mary Steenburgen), aim to pursue their pleasures after reading the sultry book.

The movie 'Book Club' hit the screens on May 17, 2018. Despite receiving mixed feedback from the critics, the film was a big success at the box office. It grossed over $104 million worldwide. After witnessing the huge success of the film, Holderman began working on its sequel titled 'Book Club: The Next Chapter' which saw the light of day in May 2023. At the time of writing, 'Book Club' and its sequel 'Book Club: The Next Chapter' are available for streaming only on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.