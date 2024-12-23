Did Elvis Presley have a secret cameo in ‘Home Alone’? This bizarre fan theory thinks so

A theory suggesting that Elvis Presley had a cameo in 'Home Alone' has surfaced online, as millions enjoy the movie in the run-up to Christmas

Is it possible that the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll made a surprise cameo in one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time?

Some fans certainly think so. A long-standing theory suggests that Elvis Presley appears as an extra in 'Home Alone' during the scene where Kevin McCallister’s mother, Kate, is desperately trying to find a flight back to Chicago. It sounds unbelievable, especially since Elvis died 13 years before the movie came out, but for those who believe, the evidence is enough to keep the mystery alive.

The moment in question takes place at a Pennsylvania airport. Kate, (Catherine O’Hara), is pleading with an airline employee for any available seat to get her home. In the background, a bearded man quietly stands and waits. To most viewers, he’s just another extra. But for a group of die-hard fans, he looks strikingly like Elvis, especially when compared to how the King looked with a beard in his 1969 Western 'Charro!'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvis Presley (@elvis)

This theory has gained so much attention over the years that it’s even been addressed by 'Home Alone' director Chris Columbus. In the movie’s commentary, Columbus admitted he’s baffled by how many people genuinely believe Elvis is in the film. “They are convinced, these people, that this is Elvis Presley,” he said, “That he’s faked his death, and because he still loves show business, he’s an extra in Home Alone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvis Presley (@elvis)

Many fans rushed to X to conspire more about this theory, as one of them wrote, "Don’t forget Elvis Presley was in Home Alone…" "Ok, how have I only just heard the conspiracy theory that Elvis Presley was an extra in Home Alone," added another while a fan replied, "He is oddly pointed out & looks weird as f***k."

Don’t forget Elvis Presley was in Home Alone… pic.twitter.com/QB5Gem32EZ — Jake Stone (@jake_stone89) December 25, 2021

Ok, how have I only just heard the conspiracy theory that Elvis Presley was an extra in Home Alone. pic.twitter.com/esWZ0K4vZT — Andrew Coulson (@andrewecoulson) August 24, 2021

He is oddly pointed out & looks weird as fuck. — Leisure Wolf (@leisurewolf83) December 16, 2016

Of course, there’s one small issue with this idea, Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. But that hasn’t stopped fans from dissecting the scene and making comparisons. They point out the man’s posture, his facial features, and the way he stands as proof that it could be him. To them, it’s not just a random airport traveler, it’s the King himself.

Columbus, however, doesn’t buy it. “Look at this guy,” he said. “He’s not Elvis Presley!” Despite the director’s firm denial, the identity of the bearded extra remains a mystery, as the man has never come forward to confirm or deny his role in the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvis Presley (@elvis)

This theory taps into a larger fascination with the idea that Elvis might still be alive. Over the years, there have been countless supposed sightings of him in random places, from diners to gas stations. Whether or not it’s Elvis, the 'Home Alone' cameo adds a playful twist to that mystery, connecting it to a film that’s become a staple of holiday traditions. The 1990 film grossed an incredible $467 million worldwide, and its sequel brought in another $359 million two years later. As we gather to rewatch the movie each holiday season, one question might always be on our minds. Could the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll have made a secret cameo in this Christmas favorite?

Disclaimer: This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online