Ellen once tried to set up her mom with Trump — now the clip is resurfacing for all the wrong reasons

“I flew in his helicopter and did a bit with him... I have not spoken to him since he’s run for president or become president,” DeGeneres revealed.

In a strange twist of history, an old clip of Ellen DeGeneres offering Donald Trump a date with her mother has resurfaced—and in the context of 2024, it looks downright dystopian. The clip, in which the former talk show host jokingly tells Trump, "She’s available…" is making the rounds again, and given the current state of affairs, it’s raising eyebrows for all the wrong reasons. During the conversation, Trump points out a woman and goes, ‘I see a beautiful woman up there. Is that your mother?” The crowd went crazy over the comment. DeGeneres quips, “Look at her and she’s available if you are interested...I’d like to offer her.” To which Trump gushes, “She’s actually very pretty.” DeGeneres laughs off the compliment and redirects the conversation to a different direction, talking about his show’s contestants.

The resurfaced clip of DeGeneres and Trump, however, is what has really set social media ablaze. In the interview, which dates back to a time when Trump was simply a real estate mogul and reality TV star, the two appeared friendly—something that stands in stark contrast to DeGeneres’ later stance. When asked by Matt Lauer whether she would ever invite Trump onto her show, DeGeneres didn’t hesitate and exclaimed, “No…Because I’m not going to change his mind. He’s against everything that I stand for.” Talking about the previous interactions, she noted, “I flew in his helicopter and did a bit with him, so I knew him then…I have not spoken to him since he’s run for president or become president,” as reported by Page Six.

Apparently Ellen Degeneres fled to the UK because of Trump's win



Oddly enough, here is Ellen asking Trump to marry her mother before he ran for office



What changed?? pic.twitter.com/o3oD97n3ZC — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 23, 2024

The stark shift in tone has many reflecting on how unpredictable and, at times, performative celebrity interactions can be. Was DeGeneres’ early friendliness with Trump simply part of the Hollywood game, or did her personal beliefs evolve as his political career took shape? Fast forward to the present: DeGeneres, once a dominant force in daytime television and a vocal critic of Trump, has reportedly fled the United States following his election victory, choosing to settle in rural England with her wife, Portia de Rossi.

As per Fandom Wire, the decision follows her unwavering support for ex-Vice President Kamala Harris, whom she publicly endorsed writing, “There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for Kamala Harris to be our next president.” Unfortunately for DeGeneres, her political hopes were dashed, leading to what sources describe as her "disillusionment" with the U.S. and a swift relocation to the Cotswolds. An insider shared, “[Ellen] moved to rural England, put their Montecito estate on the market, and plan to never return to the United States.”

This dramatic exit comes after years of controversy surrounding DeGeneres, who faced allegations of fostering a toxic workplace environment on her long-running talk show. While some have viewed her move as an escape from the industry that "kicked her out," others see it as a reflection of a broader shift in celebrity culture—where public figures are being held more accountable for their statements and actions.