Drew Barrymore's cooking segment took a wild turn when she whacked a lobster: "Put the hammer..."

The celebrity chef turned the dangerous task of getting the meat out of the lobster into an easy one, but Barrymore still faced some difficulties.

It appears that cooking isn't Drew Barrymore's forte! During a February 2024 episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the daytime talk show host was joined by the celebrity chef Mario Carbone. At that point, the New York-based culinary icon stopped by Barrymore's talk show to teach her how to prepare a creamy spicy lobster pasta, which, as per him, “sounds fancier than it is.” Barrymore and Carbone started their cooking session by making the garnish, which included long hot peppers and parsley. As per a report by Decider, Barrymore interrupted Carbone by saying, “Long hots! You got some long hots! Sorry, this is the way my brain works, Mario. This is what I hear in my head.”

Carbone didn't pay much attention to Barrymore and continued to work on the next step. Shortly afterward, Carbone told Barrymore, “I like to fry the parsley early,” to which the latter responded, "Fry the parsley!” However, things turned tense when Carbone was explaining the lobster part of the recipe to Barrymore. Then, Carbone turned the dangerous task of getting the meat out of the lobster into an easy one. Swiftly moving onto the claw, Carbone shared, “The easiest way to go about it is kind of take a bit of your aggression out here.”

Following that, Carbone wrapped up the claw into a cloth and ordered the '50 First Dates' actress to beat it using a mallet. Then Barrymore aggressively smacked the claw several times. Right after, Carbone jokingly remarked, “I don’t know what that lobster did to you," to which Barrymore retorted, "Look at me, I’m just hanging out with my hammer." In his response, Carbone quipped, “Please put the hammer down.”

Barrymore may not be a pro in the kitchen, but she managed to cook a great dish with the help of Carbone. At the end of the episode, Barrymore gushed over the pasta and exclaimed, “Oh my god, it’s so good. It’s so good.” But this isn't the first time that Barrymore got caught in an awkward cooking segment. In an October 2022 episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Barrymore tried to make a chocolate cake with her guest Camila Cabello. During the episode, Barrymore was called out by the show's producer through an earpiece after she failed to follow the measuring instructions properly.

While Cabello was whisking the mixture, Barrymore said, “It says one cup of hot water I should put in there.” However, Barrymore didn't take a look at the measurements and filled the entire measuring cup with water. According to another report by Decider, Cabello playfully asked Barrymore, "Do you watch the Great British Baking Show?” At that point, Barrymore realized that she had messed up and uttered, "Shoot. You know what sucks? It’s, like, all I watch, and I clearly haven’t learned a thing.” Then, Barrymore took a little pause and listened to a producer through her earpiece and confessed, "I have never done that before.” On the other hand, Cabello told the studio audience to stay positive: "Hey guys. This is all instinct, you know?”