‘American Idol’ fans showed up like never before — season 23 finale drew a record-breaking number of votes

"I never dreamed a kid from my hometown would one day be called American Idol," Jamal Roberts shared.

Without a doubt, all 'American Idol' fans showed consistent love and support for their favorite contestants of the beloved singing show. During the grand finale of Season 23, Jamal Roberts was announced as the winner of the ABC singing competition. In the thrilling finale, Ryan Seacrest, the host of the show, also revealed that a record-breaking 26 million votes were cast during the finale of the latest season of the singing show, which was twice as many when compared to last year's finale. At that point in time, Roberts became the first Black man to clinch the coveted title since Ruben Studdard won the second season of the show, which premiered in 2003.

After the finale aired on May 18, several fans of the show shared their thoughts on the votes cast this year, which broke a record. One social media user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "America got it RIGHT & with a record-breaking vote of over 26 million, the most EVER #AmericanIdol #JamalRoberts." Another fan remarked, "We finally did something right for once, lol."

One viewer couldn't stop raving over Roberts and went on to say, "I’ve been listening to this young man for about 6 months and said to myself that he should be on somebody’s music label. Congratulations, Jamal!" An internet user stated that a lot of people were rooting for Roberts and penned, "He had the whole state of Mississippi behind him; you should have seen how many people were campaigning for people to vote for him." A user noted, "Jamal has major soul brother voice and talent from GOD. Knew he was the winner from the beginning."

During an interview with USA Today after winning 'American Idol' Season 23, Roberts shed light on his future plans and stated that he won't be returning to his full-time teaching job at Crestwood Elementary anytime soon. However, Roberts mentioned that he will contribute whenever possible. Before auditioning for 'American Idol,' Roberts used to teach kids because he loved it, and at the same time, he also performed regular gigs. "I wasn't really doing the teaching thing for the money. It was really the kids, (who are) just my inspiration. So even if I could go back every now and then, just show up and be a part of something, I plan to do that," Roberts told the media outlet.

Following his big win, Roberts took to his Instagram page and expressed his heartfelt emotions by writing, "I’m still trying to process this. God is so good. From my first step on that stage to this unbelievable moment, I never dreamed a kid from my hometown would one day be called American Idol. This journey has been bigger than me, and I’m so grateful for every person who believed in me when I was just chasing a dream. Most of all, I hope my girls see this and know that with faith, hard work, and heart, anything is possible. To my city, my family, and everyone out there grinding for something greater, this is our victory."