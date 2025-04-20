A firefighter had one shot to win his ex-wife back — and his sweet ‘AGT’ song just might’ve done it

'America's Got Talent' has had its fair share of heartfelt moments. Trent Toney, a 30-year-old firefighter and singer-songwriter from Hillsboro, Oregon, shared a wholesome yet vulnerable moment as he stepped on stage for season 18 of 'America's Got Talent'. As Heidi Klum asked Toney what he does for a living, Toney replied, "I'm a firefighter." Klum then asked him to tell them more about himself, to which Toney opened his heart and said, "I used to be married..." Hesitant to speak more, Sofia Vergara asked, "Did you do something wrong?" Toney then continued, "I think we were immature. I think we both made a lot of mistakes, but I don't think getting married to her was one of them."

When asked by Klum if he wants her back, Toney didn't hesitate, "Yeah...I'm still in love with her, and I'm actually going to be singing a song about her tonight." The audience cheered for the firefighter as Klum offered to call his ex-wife right then and there. As she walked toward Toney, she couldn’t help but comment, "I mean, up close, he's even more handsome up close." The crowd erupted in laughter when Howie Mandel chimed in, "Does that attract a woman to come back if Heidi Klum is calling her?" As the audience cheered, Klum asked the young firefighter to call his ex-wife. Everyone watched in silence, waiting for her to pick up the call. And then, she finally picked.

Klum was playing Cupid in the sweetest way as she said, "I'm standing here next to this handsome firefighter. I mean, I'm looking at him up close. How can you pass that up?" With a playful smile, she brought the video call to the judges’ table as Toney walked towards the keyboard, finally set to perform the original song he wrote for his true love. As he began to sing, it was clear this wasn’t just a performance; it was a heartfelt confession paired with a beautiful voice. With lyrics like "I get to be in your heart, I get to be in your mind. That's all I desire," Toney poured his heart and soul into this song.

As the firefighter finished performing, everyone, including the judges, rose to their feet as they cheered and applauded the heartfelt performance. As the cheers settled, the 'AGT' judges were all praise for Toney, as Howie Mandell said, "Obviously this meant a lot to you, and we felt that it meant a lot. We could feel the emotion in your voice, and I could tell just by looking at her, seeing how she was reacting, that it was absolutely beautiful." All four judges voted yes, sending Toney through to the next round. Then, as Klum went on stage to return Toney's phone, she hugged him and hilariously added, "If this works out and you have a girl, it better be called Heidi."

That said, while the performance was emotional, the episode wrapped with a bittersweet update, a photo of Toney and his ex-wife Faith with text that said, "Faith enjoyed Trent's song... but they are still not together." However, the episode aired two years ago, and a lot can change with time. And in this case, a lot did. Toney was recently tagged in a collaborative post this Valentine's Day by none other than Faith Howard, Toney's ex-wife. The wholesome post read, "T, boyyyy. 💌 Goofiest lil goober in the world. Life is so sweet with you. 🤍 I love Valentine's Day by your side! Thank you for being my boyfriend!" It seems love has come full circle for the couple.