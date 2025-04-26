'AGT' called out for 'horrible' audio mix that ruined singers' performances: 'They didn't fix...'

"I give you two thumbs up because you can't hear a thing that I'm telling you," Heidi Klum shared in an episode.

'America's Got Talent' fans are sharing their concerns about the audio problems surrounding the NBC talent competition. During a live episode of 'AGT' Season 15, when the contestants Roberta Battaglia, Archie Williams, Shaquira McGrath, and Double Dragon took over the stage to perform, many viewers of the beloved show expressed their dissatisfaction with the sound quality. This is not the first time that the viewers have called out the producers of the show. In the previous seasons of 'AGT,' sound balance and audio complaints have emerged. The producers should try to come up with a perfect solution to fix the problem.

While the live show was airing, several fans raised the topic of sound issues on social media. A viewer took to X and wrote, "I can't believe in 15 years, they didn't fix that sound issue where the music drowns out the singing. Although, I don't understand why they didn't let her do what the other 2 acts did and pre-tape it #AGT #LiveShows." Followed by a second fan who penned, "I feel like Roberta's first audition was better. I wasn't too wowed by this performance. Although I heard more of the audio track than her voice. #AGT." Another user chimed in, "#AGT the music is horrible tonight. The sound person must be MIA. Thank God the one singer, so far, sounded good, but the music still was too loud. @terrycrews."

A user went on to say, "#AGT, please fix your sound engineering. Signed, everyone?" Another internet user tweeted, "This. Every year they have the same problem with the singers where the microphones are overpowered by the music, and they never seem to realize there’s a problem. And it always makes the singers sound awful." Another netizen echoed the same sentiments by saying, "Can nobody at #AGT notice the fact that the audio engineering on the singers is terrifyingly horrible?" Just watched Shakira McGrath "sing," but I'm pretty sure it was just an instrumental version of the song instead."

In August 2024, the fans again slammed the show after they failed to hear the judges' remarks due to the ‘screaming audience.' During the AGT's live quarter-finals, dance troupe Los Osos High School stunned the judges as well as the studio crowd with their jaw-dropping routine. At that point, the audience went wild with excitement. As per The US Sun, judge Heidi Klum quipped, "I'm here for it! I love you guys." When Klum turned around and saw the audience members cheering, clapping, and roaring, she exclaimed, "Oh my God! Those are your parents! I give you two thumbs up because you can't hear a thing that I'm telling you." Soon after, Terry Crews, the host of the show, asked Sofia Vergara, "Can you talk through this?" In her response, Vergara said, "I don't think I have to say anything. I've never seen this theater go so crazy."

Once the episode dropped, the viewers at home shared their honest thoughts on the whole episode and lashed out at the audience for being way too loud. An X user complained, "The screaming audience is literally ruining it. Slightly too obnoxious reaction for some of the acts. They've all been great, but none have been that great." Another user said, "I want to hear how the audience hears these acts, because the broadcast audio sucks. Singers get drowned out by the background track and the audience not shutting up. You'd think they'd fix these issues because we're the ones voting." An outraged 'AGT' user tweeted, "The audience cheering so much is ridiculous."