'AGT' judges left stunned as ‘Mortal Kombat’ dance crew delivered a lightning-packed performance

Howie Mandell: “Wow. And then… how?” ADEM Show delivers next-level dance.

Dance performers continue to innovate using 'America's Got Talent' as a platform. ADEM Show is a four-person dance group from Kyrgyzstan that auditioned for season 14 of the show. The dance group made quite a wacky entrance. As the judges discussed the results of various auditionees from the day, as they looked up, there stood ADEM Show dressed as characters from the 'Mortal Kombat' game, looking down, ready to set the stage on fire. The judges were so taken aback that Howie Mandell even tried to spark conversation: "Welcome to 'America's Got Talent.' Who are you?" but to no avail, as the crew was dead set on beginning their performance without sharing a word.

As one of the judges asked if the act had started, a lightning sound emerged, taking Simon Cowell by surprise as he looked on stage to see what was unfolding. It was obvious the crew was cosplaying 'Mortal Kombat' characters, with the person standing in front as Raiden, a kung fu master with the powers of lightning. Incorporating this element into the performance, the Raiden dancer moved behind as the lightning sounds echoed, almost as if controlling the other three characters with his lightning powers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇰🇬ADEM SHOW | SPACE MACHINE🇰🇬 (@dancersofkr)

The crew continued to flaunt their robotic movements and contortion abilities, as reported by Fandom. There were certain dance moves that seemed so hard to perform that they almost seemed inhumane, from dancers turning their arms at absurd angles to bending their backs in such a manner as to make it look as if they're suspended in mid-air. The performance drew a lot of cheers, with the audience and the judges rising to their feet in applause as the performance ended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇰🇬ADEM SHOW | SPACE MACHINE🇰🇬 (@dancersofkr)

The praises weren't just limited to the live performance, as the comments on the YouTube video showered the crew with love. One internet user commented, "This kind of act deserves a golden buzzer. Just pure talent & performance, well-executed. No singing & no sob story." Another one said, "I have 2 words to say about this: Flawless Victory!" One netizen chimed in, saying, "Simon looks down, saying, 'Today has been a very strange day... seriously odd...' Mortal Kombat walks in...." The comments were having a blast with the 'Mortal Kombat' references, with a user making a hilarious suggestion. "Someone in the panel should have yelled, Flawless victory!'" Another user made a very interesting observation: "The best auditions are always from people who do not say anything at first, have you noticed? Haha."

The judges, despite not making any remarks about Mortal Kombat, loved the performance as Julianne Hough, one of the hosts and judges from 'Dancing With The Stars,' began, "What you guys have created on stage is freaking amazing!" Mandell, the natural comedian with a knack for words, summarized the entire performance perfectly. "I kept repeating two words throughout your entire performance. I kept saying 'wow,' and then I kept taking the 'W' off and going 'how' because some of those movements didn't even look human. ADEM Show got a unanimous yes from the judges and went on to perform a 'Night at the Museum' dance routine. However, the crew didn't end up progressing past the judges' cuts, as reported by Talent Recap.