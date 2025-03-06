Bella Thorne recalls losing a film role after director claimed she was ‘flirting’: “I was 10 years old…”

Bella Thorne recalls an absolutely awkward reason for losing an acting job at 10. During an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast 'High Low With EmRata', The 27-year-old actress, known for Disney Channel's 'Shake It Up' and 'Famous in Love', shared the "insane" story of how a director did not give her the role because he thought she was "flirting" with him.

Recalling the incident, Thorne said, “I had a director give me feedback once and I was 10." She further added, “The casting director calls my agent and the agent calls my mom, and they’re like, ‘So she’s not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him and it made him really uncomfortable.’ What the f**k are you talking about, man?! I don’t give a f**k what I said! I don’t care if I said, ‘Eat my p***y right now!’ I was just 10 years old. Why, why, would you ever think that?” Ratajkowski responded, “Also, him feeling that it was a real issue,” News Gazette reported.

Thorne continued, “Also, you’re in a director session. You can’t really say or do much. You do the scene, you say ‘hello,’ you walk out. There’s no time to like, ‘Let me go sit on your lap or make you feel uncomfortable.’ What the f**k are you talking about, man?” Thorne revealed that she still thinks about the incident daily. “I’m trying to find almost fault in myself,” she said. “Like, ‘What did you do, Bella? What did you do that made him feel like this?’ And every time, I’m like, ‘Bella, stop it.’ Even that thought right there is becoming part of the problem…it drives me crazy.” Ratajkowski added, “If you need a more f****d-up story about Hollywood and pedophilia and the sexualization of children, I don’t know that there is one.”

Thorne shared her story after Ratajkowski recalled an experience of her own. Ratajkowski said that when she was 16, a modeling agent told her, “This face, this is how we know this girl gets f***d…you gotta give a lesson, Emily, on this,” adding, “but that is the reality of being a young woman in the industry.” Thorne rose to fame with 'Shake It Up' in 2010. Since then, she has appeared in the MTV horror-comedy 'Scream', slasher film 'The Babysitter', and the romantic drama 'Midnight Sun'. In 2019, she made her directorial debut with the adult film 'Her & Him'. In 2020, Thorne joined OnlyFans and became the first person to earn $1 million within 24 hours on the platform.

Bella Thorne at The Bella by Thorne launch party on December 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

Thorne recently discussed her jewelry brand, 'Bella by Thorne', which launched a new collection at Walmart ahead of Valentine's Day. She expressed excitement about collaborating with Walmart, recalling her childhood shopping experiences there. The collection features heart-shaped designs, reflecting her personal style and offering affordable options for consumers. Thorne mentioned celebrity admirers like Florence Pugh and Dove Cameron and shared styling tips, such as using belly chains as chokers and mixing metal rings for an edgy look. She also stressed the versatility and chicness of her designs, catering to various styles and preferences, as per Page Six.