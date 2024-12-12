Dexter: Original Sin's trailer hints at a nod to one of Dexter’s most iconic moments

'Dexter: Original Sin' might finally dive deeper into one of Dexer's most crucial moments but most importantly, his iconic long hairstyle

'Dexter: Original Sin' is set to premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, December 13, 2024, and anticipation is building following the release of the full trailer last week. The 10-episode prequel series has dropped plenty of clues about what’s in store. One standout clip shows a young, long-haired Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson), teasing the origins of the code-driven serial killer’s very first kill.

Fans of the original 'Dexter' series will remember this crucial moment depicted in a flashback, with Michael C. Hall portraying a younger Dexter sporting the same distinctive long hair. The trailer for 'Original Sin' all but confirms that this iconic scene will be recreated, paying homage to its original portrayal while offering a fresh perspective on Dexter’s chilling beginnings.

Young Dexter's long hair In Original Sin's trailer hints at Dexter's first kill

A still from 'Dexter: Original Sin' (Paramount+)

I'm sure we all remember this iconic dialogue from 'Dexter' in which he says, "In the beginning, there was blood, and a code, taught to me by my father. The rules were simple: kill the bad guys who escape justice and never get caught. To keep things tidy, I got a job that brought the blood to me, sharpening my skills with help from those around me. Learning the code was just the start; putting it into practice for the first time is a whole other story."

Fans are totally hyped about the upcoming release of 'Dexter: Original Sin' this month, a prequel promising to uncover untold secrets about Dexter Morgan’s dark past. The trailer teases fresh revelations alongside revisiting important moments from the original series. Set in 1991, the prequel focuses on the year Dexter claimed his first victim: Nurse Mary. Nurse Mary, tasked with caring for Dexter's adoptive father, Harry Morgan, during his heart problems, was anything but caring. It turned out she was poisoning Harry with overdoses of morphine and had a sinister history of killing other patients. Her crimes earned her a place on Dexter’s first kill table, marking the start of his deadly journey.

The trailer also hints at a reimagining of this iconic scene, shedding new light on the lead-up to Dexter’s first major crime. With Michael C Hall narrating 'Original Sin' as Dexter reflects on his past in a crossover with the upcoming sequel 'Resurrection', we can expect familiar moments to be revisited. But this time, the audience will also see events from Harry Morgan’s perspective, suggesting that not everything was as it seemed on the surface.

Michael C. Hall's iconic wig look is set to make a return in 'Dexter: Original Sin'

A still from 'Dexter' (Paramount+)

Michael C. Hall’s talent is beyond question, particularly in his portrayal of the iconic serial killer Dexter Morgan. For nearly two decades, he has perfected the role and is now set to reprise the role in 'Original Sin' and 'Resurrection', promising fans even more of Dexter’s darkly compelling story. However, one flashback sequence in the original 'Dexter' series has faced some criticism over the years. In the scene depicting Dexter’s first kill: Nurse Mary, Michael C. Hall played a 21-year-old version of the character despite being 35 at the time. To age him down, the production relied on a questionable wig, as this was long before the widespread use of de-aging technology. While Hall delivered a stellar performance, the wig, paired with his otherwise unchanged appearance, did little to sell the age difference.

This decision sparked more amusement than backlash, with fans turning the moment into memes and lighthearted commentary. Despite the visual mismatch, the scene remains iconic, showcasing Dexter’s origins as a killer. Now, with 'Original Sin', it appears the series will revisit this pivotal moment, honoring the original while bringing showing it from a new perspective. We can look forward to a deeper exploration of Dexter’s first kill, this time with a more fitting portrayal of young Dexter, ensuring the moment is both nostalgic and reimagined for a new audience. Hopefully, we get to see more of that hairstyle of his too, if I'm not asking for too much. Anyways, stay tuned to MEAWW for more such updates on your favorite TV shows and movies.

'Dexter: Original Sin' trailer