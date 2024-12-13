'Dexter: Original Sin' must answer a burning question that's haunted fans for years

Fans can't wait to find out this one important detail about Dexter's origins in 'Dexter: Original Sin'

The 'Dexter' series has always been full of morally questionable characters and chilling storylines. With the upcoming prequel, 'Dexter: Original Sin', fans are excited to revisit Dexter’s younger years and see things from Harry Morgan’s perspective. But one big question still hangs over the franchise, will this series finally explain Dr Evelyn Vogel’s true role in Dexter’s transformation?

Dr Vogel, introduced in the last season of 'Dexter', claimed to be the brains behind Harry’s Code, the moral guide Dexter uses to justify his killings. She even called herself Dexter’s "spiritual mother." But her sudden appearance made me wonder if she was truly trying to help Dexter, or did she have her own reasons for shaping him into a killer?

Did Harry and Dr Evelyn Vogel actually turn Dexter into a serial killer?

A still from 'Dexter' (Netflix)

I’ve always wondered if Harry and Dr. Evelyn Vogel inadvertently turned Dexter into the monster they tried so hard to control. Looking back, it feels like their well-meaning but flawed attempts to 'manage' him did more harm than good. Instead of seeking real psychological help for a troubled child, Harry turned to Vogel, whose fascination with psychopaths seemed more clinical than compassionate.

By creating the Code, they didn’t just teach Dexter how to manage his urges, they also gave him a framework to rationalize killing, essentially permitting him to embrace his darkness. I can’t help but feel that without their intervention, Dexter might have found a different path. Sure, his urges might not have disappeared, but I believe there was a chance for rehabilitation. Instead, their actions locked him into a life defined by blood and control, almost as if they molded him into the very thing they feared he would become.

What really happened between Dr Vogel, Harry, and young Dexter has always been a mystery. Vogel said she was helping Harry manage Dexter’s violent tendencies, but her work as a specialist in psychopaths raises eyebrows. Did she see Dexter as a troubled child who needed saving, or as an opportunity to create the 'perfect' psychopath who follows her rules? Vogel’s pride in the Code makes it seem like she cares more about her theories than Dexter’s well-being. And since she wasn’t mentioned in earlier seasons, it’s easy to wonder if she was added to the story at the last minute. 'Dexter: Original Sin' could finally dig into this. Was Dexter’s dark fate set in stone, or did Vogel, and even Harry, seal it with their actions? We'll have to wait to find out.

Why 'Dexter: Original Sin' must go into Harry and Dr Evelyn Vogel's backstory

A still from 'Dexter: Original Sin (Paramount+)

'Dexter: Original Sin' absolutely needs to explore whether Harry and Dr Evelyn Vogel turned Dexter into the killer we know. This phase of Dexter’s life, his early years dealing with his urges and the adults shaping his response to them, feels like the key to understanding his transformation.

Harry’s desperation to protect Dexter led him to Vogel, a woman whose obsession with psychopaths arguably outweighed her concern for Dexter as a person. Together, they didn’t just try to control his darkness, they nurtured it. If 'Original Sin' dives into this dynamic, it could redefine how we see Dexter’s entire story. Was he always destined to be a killer, or did the very people who loved him the most push him down this path? Answering this could unlock a deeper understanding of his character and give fans closure on one of the most haunting questions in the series.