Destination Jam: Listen to Shaggy's top 5 reggae fusion tracks as Jamaican musician turns 52

An internationally-loved artist, singer, composer and DJ with his own unique sense of swag, Shaggy is celebrating his 52nd birthday on October 22. So, on MEAWW's Destination Jam for the day, we want to honor the famous reggae fusion artiste on his special day with five of his most memorable songs. Check out our top five Shaggy songs below.

'Angel' featuring Rayvon

If you've been a longtime fan of Shaggy, you knew this was coming. With its release back in 2001, 'Angel' was the song every love-crazy and love-hopeful individual had stuck in their heads or singing out loud without even realizing it. Whether you were a fan of reggae music or not, 'Angel' proved infectious, and you may find such an occurrence happening again if you hit play on the music video below.

'It Wasn't Me'

Much like the success of the above track, 'It Wasn't Me' is the quintessential Shaggy track. It is the first single from his multi-platinum studio album 'Hot Shot' and has been regarded as Shaggy's breakthrough in the pop/mainstream market. 'It Wasn't Me' is his highest-charting song to date, having topped the charts in Australia, Austria, Flanders, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Think of a cheeky, swag, adult version of Steve Urkel's famous expression "Did I do that," and you may get a closer idea of the humor for this charming track.

You can watch the uncensored music video, posted by a fan on their YouTube account, here.

'Hey Sexy Lady' ft. Brian & Tony Gold

Shaggy's music is not only humorous at times, but the reggae musician has also been known to kick up a seductively spicy number or two. Over a steady reggae riddim strut, Brian And Tony Gold sing the famous chorus, Hey sexy lady, I like your flow, Your body's bangin', out of control! You put it on me. Ceiling to floor. Only you can make me scream and beg for more! 'Hey Sexy Lady' also featured in the 2006 film 'She's the Man' and appeared after the mirage scene in the film 'Kangaroo Jack.'

'Boombastic'

Before your proverbial blow-up of the above hit songs by Shaggy, there was the catchy 1995 track 'Boombastic'. Commercially, the song was successful in many countries, including Ireland, UK, Sweden, New Zealand, and Australia, where it topped the singles charts. The track smoothly blends the sounds of hip-hop, rave/pop, and traditional island music, giving off a vibe that allows you to kick back and relax to. It's a perfect example of what makes Shaggy's music so easy on the ears, and timelessly catchy.

'Wild 2Nite' ft. Olivia

We've got to share some love for Shaggy's lesser-known creative iterations. 'Wild 2Nite' released in 2005 and features U.S. singer Olivia. A piano loop stomps over a dancehall beat and Shaggy delivers a quick flow of vocals rarely found in the genre. As one of his tracks praised less by critics, 'Wild 2Nite' goes down on our playlist as one of Shaggy's more underrated tracks.

