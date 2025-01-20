Demi Moore tells Jimmy Fallon the ‘correct’ way to pronounce her name — and even we never knew it

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' in 2017, Moore once revealed how to actually pronounce her name.

'Landman' actress Demi Moore once revealed how to actually pronounce her name. During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' in 2017, the recent Golden Globe winner opened up about the same. It all began when host Jimmy Fallon, told Moore that he knew a 'couple Demis.' According to Tyla, Moore replied, “Yes, and I know Demi also." Fallon asked, "Demi Lovato?" In response, Moore subtly teased the late-night host. She said, “I do. I hear she’s one of your BFFs and I felt very left out of that."

As the playful banter continued, Fallon asked Moore if she wanted to be a part of his inner circle, to which 'The Substance' star excitedly said, “I’m so in!” Later during the interview, Moore also disclosed a 'great conversation' she once had with Lovato. Sharing that Lovato hails from Texas while she is originally from New Mexico, Moore revealed, "Our families say our names the same, but we each individually pronounce it differently. It works better with our last names. Like, 'Deh-mee Lovato' sounds really good. And 'Duh-mee' Moore sounds really good."

Ever since I heard Demi Moore pronounce her name I’ve chosen to stan because how could you not — M U F A S A (@thvtsapphic) January 9, 2025

The revelation left fans surprised as they realized they had been getting it wrong all this time. According to the New York Post, on X (formerly Twitter) one penned, "Who else unknowingly pronounced both names exactly the same?” Another chimed, "Ever since I heard Demi Moore pronounce her name I’ve chosen to stan because how could you not?” A comment also read, "Okay maybe I’m stupid but I did NOT think that’s how you pronounced Demi Moore’s name." In a similar vein, a netizen remarked, "I've been pronouncing the accent on Demi Moore's name wrong this entire f*cking time."

Moore has had an exciting few months recently. The 62-year-old star won the Golden Globe Award for Best Female Actor for her brilliant portrayal of Elisabeth Sparkle in the 2024 sci-fi horror film 'The Substance'— her first acting award. "I’m in shock right now. I’ve been doing this a long time — like, over 45 years— and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor. I’m so humbled and grateful," Moore said in her speech, as per Variety.

The 'Ghost' actress continued, “Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress. At that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something that I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged. I bought in, and I believed that. That corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it. Maybe I had done what I was supposed to do. As I was at this kind of low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box script come across my desk called 'The Substance,' and the universe told me that you're not done."