David Letterman is the last person you’d want to deceive, but Aubrey Plaza tried her best. Known for his unpredictability and witty comebacks, Letterman has welcomed a parade of celebrities on 'Late Show with David Letterman'. With 33 years of experience, it's no wonder he has a knack for reading his guests like an open book. In one instance, actress and comedian Aubrey Plaza tried to bluff her way through, but Letterman saw right through her act.

Aubrey Plaza attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series 'The White Lotus' at Goya Studios on October 20, 2022, in Los Angeles, California

During an appearance on 'Late Show with David Letterman', Plaza initially answered truthfully when asked about her siblings, stating she had "two younger sisters," as reported by The Things. When Letterman asked if they were interested in her career, she said, "Yeah, I would say that they're interested." He further asked, "Do they want to be actresses?" She replied, "My middle sister does not, I don't think. Ans she's an environment design major. And..." Letterman interrupted her and asked, "What does that mean, environment design?"

Plaza clearly struggling said, "I'm not sure..." Attempting to make up something, she said, "She designs, you know... I don't really know. I'm just lying." Letterman clearly amused asks, "You're just lying about your sister?" Knowing what was up, Letterman asked, "Do you have a sister? Do you've any sisters?" Playing along, Plaza jokingly responded, "I also lied about having sisters." The exchange highlighted Letterman’s knack for spotting deception and Plaza’s signature deadpan humor. Letterman then wrapped up his amusing exchange with Plaza about her sisters by bluntly saying, "There's something wrong with you," to which she added, "Yes, I know."

Fans were in stitches with Plaza's lie and shared their opinions under the YouTube video posted by the channel titled, 'Letterman'. A comment read, "Her sense of humour is the best, I love how you can tell she's about to crack up whenever she takes a sip from the drink to stay in character," while another wrote, "This is why Dave was the best. He would actually listen, let the guest shine, and allow things to breathe. It wasn’t a constant rush to get to the next planned question (Fallon), and he never needed to be the center of attention (sorry, love the guy, but Conan)." A fan commented, "I love how she goes along with the bit she’s great."

In another instance, Letterman criticized John McCain after the Republican presidential candidate canceled his appearance back in 2008, citing the financial crisis, as per The Standard. Letterman mocked McCain’s reasoning with his signature sharp humor, questioning whether the decision was due to his slipping poll numbers rather than national concerns. Even when McCain finally sat down for the interview, Letterman didn’t hold back, highlighting the "false excuse" and keeping up his sharp humor until the very moment they were face-to-face, as per Entertainment Weekly.

McCain appeared on the talk show to apologize for canceling his previous appearance, admitting, "I screwed up. What can I say?" Despite the ridicule, McCain found a silver lining, telling Letterman, "Look at all the conversation I gave you." According to People, Letterman had spent weeks mocking McCain’s cancellation, making the moment a much-anticipated exchange. Letterman confronted John McCain about his last-minute cancellation, saying, "You called me an hour and a half [before showtime] and said, 'We’ve got to get right back to Washington.'" Letterman also pointed out that McCain "didn’t go right back to Washington" but instead stayed in New York for an interview with Katie Couric.