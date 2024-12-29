David Foster fat-shames wife Katharine McPhee in resurfaced video from 'American Idol': "You were..."

Foster found himself in hot waters in June after a resurfaced video featured him making an eyebrow-raising comment about his wife, McPhee.

David Foster found himself in hot waters earlier this year in June after a resurfaced video featured him making an eyebrow-raising comment about his wife, Katharine McPhee. The clip was from their 2023 David Foster and Friends concert. In the video, McPhee reminisced about their first meeting. She recalled her time as a contestant on American Idol in 2005. "You may not know that we met 17, almost 18 years ago, when I was a little chubby and cheerful contestant on American Idol," she said with a laugh. Foster interjected, "Oh yeah, you were fat."

Although McPhee took the comment in stride, responding with, "I was a little chubby, OK?" Foster harshly doubled down with, "True." Though from the looks of it, this incident didn't affect their relationship, netizens were outraged over the comment, deeming it as insensitive and inappropriate. Many viewers described the video as 'hard to watch' and 'ridiculous', underlining just how damaging such remarks can be. However, the couple seemed to take it as a lighthearted banter. When a photo of Foster from 2006 flashed on the screen, McPhee too joked, "David's had a few too many potato chips himself," sending the audience laughing.

Foster and McPhee began dating in 2017 and tied the knot 2 years later in 2019. They welcomed their son, Rennie, in 2021. Foster and McPhee have always been pretty candid about how their marriage works, and it's clear they do things a little differently. The couple-who have a 35-year age gap between them, have often spoken about how their approach to love, parenting, and careers isn't always by the book. Foster once revealed their marriage thrives because they don't have any set rules. "Marriage is a moving target, as you probably know," he explained to PEOPLE. He said that it's flexibility that allows things to work. "Sometimes parents can agree to disagree and then agree on most things and a different philosophy on other things, but it just works itself out.

That open-minded approach carries over into how they're raising their three-year-old. Foster, who has six children from previous relationships, said he and McPhee don't always agree when it comes to discipline. He added that he thinks that's for the best. He stressed, "It's all for the betterment of the child. Both of us, that's what we work towards."

While this flexibility does lend some aid to their marriage, at times, this has also posed some problems. Earlier it was reported that the two had sought couples therapy to iron out their differences. "Katharine and David were eager to learn the tools they need to better communicate," a source spilled to 'Life and Style magazine.

"They found a counselor who was recommended by friends. Now they are working hard to build a stronger relationship." The insider disclosed that one point of contention between the couple was parenting their son, Rennie. "They sometimes have no common ground and often argue from perspectives that are miles apart."

But while their marriage has been scrutinized because of their large age difference and dissimilar life experiences, the fact that they sought therapy shows they are willing to make it work. Despite the controversies and hiccups in their marriage, the two are doing just great.