'Dancing with the Stars’ Season 33 brings back troupe members despite budget cuts

'DWTS' Season 33 has faced significant changes after the 'Strictly Come Dancing' scandal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: For 'Dancing with the Stars' (DWTS) Season 33, the show is reintroducing the "troupe", a group of professional dancers who perform alongside the main competitors. Despite facing budget cuts that led to a smaller number of celebrity-pro pairs, the show has decided to bring back the troupe to add more energy and flair to the performances.

The budget cuts for Season 33 are reportedly due to a combination of factors, including rising production costs and a focus on streamlining the show. With fewer celebrity contestants and professional dancers, the show aims to reduce expenses while maintaining the quality of the performances.

The troupe in 'Dancing with the Stars' consists of a group of professional dancers who don't have celebrity partners but still play a crucial role in the show. They perform in group numbers, help choreograph routines, and sometimes fill in during the rehearsal process. The troupe adds depth to the show's choreography, allowing for more complex and visually stunning performances. Their return in Season 33, even with a tighter budget, is a move to ensure that the show retains its signature dance magic and continues to captivate audiences.

'Dancing with the Stars’ Season 33 rumored cast revealed

The rumored cast for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 is generating significant buzz ahead of its September 17 premiere. Confirmed contestant Stephen Nedoroscik, the Olympic gymnast known for his pommel horse routine, will be hitting the dance floor. Other than him, con artist Anna Sorokin, famously known as Anna Delvey, might join the show after receiving special permission while on house arrest. Speculation also surrounds David and Victoria Beckham, with rumors fueled by a video of the couple dancing shared by Derek Hough. Gerry Turner, from 'The Golden Bachelor', and Joan Vassos, the recent lead on 'The Golden Bachelorette', are both rumored to be participating.

Joey Graziadei, the latest Bachelor, is another potential contestant. Retired NFL star Jason Kelce, who recently gained media attention through his brother’s high-profile relationship, is also a strong candidate. Rugby star Ilona Maher, veteran actor Eric Roberts, and controversial 'Vanderpump Rules' star Tom Sandoval are among other names in the mix. Talk show host Kelly Ripa has been suggested as a possible contestant, with Julianne Hough expressing her interest. Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, recently released from prison and currently pregnant, might also join, though her participation could be affected by her due date. Sutton Stracke from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', and 'Survivor' legend Parvati Shallow, and dancers Cris Judd and Casper Smart are also rumored to be considered. Additionally, stars Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning from Netflix’s 'Baby Reindeer', and former GMA3 anchors T J Holmes and Amy Robach, are speculated to be on the cast. Social media star Markell Washington has even petitioned for a spot on the show.

'DWTS' brings back troupe despite budget cut (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Which ‘DWTS’ Pros are returning in Season 33?

For 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33, several professional dancers are returning, while others are sitting out. According to The Sun, Witney Carson is making her comeback after skipping Season 32 due to family commitments, and she’s excited to rejoin the competition. Jenna Johnson, although not officially confirmed, has hinted at her return. Rylee Arnold, who joined the show in Season 32, is also set to return.



However, some pros won’t be part of this season. Lindsay Arnold has opted to stay home with her family in Utah, marking her decision not to return for Season 33. Peta Murgatroyd, who recently welcomed her third child, announced that she’s not physically ready to compete and will focus on family life instead. Artem Chigvintsev, who has faced legal issues, confirmed that he won’t be back this season, following his Season 29 win with Kaitlyn Bristowe.



While the full list of returning pros hasn’t been officially revealed, promotional videos suggest that favorites like Pasha Pashkov, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, and Alan Bersten might also return.

