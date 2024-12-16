Cops called as Kroy Biermann gets involved in new drama with Kim Zolciak

Both Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak have thrown allegations at each other

Kroy Biermann has not been arrested. However, police recently went to his residence over a parking dispute with his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak. The incident happened when the estranged wife's moving truck arrived at their home in Georgia to help move some of her belongings from the house. According to reports from TMZ, Kroy parked his car right in front of the moving truck so it wouldn't leave. Sources claim this was due to Kroy not wanting certain things Kim was taking to belong to him. The situation was amicably solved without a serious tussle. The police did come, but it was a non-emergency call, and officers managed to sort things out by persuading Kroy to move his car to clear up space for Kim to get moving on getting all her things into the new house. This event added another page to the history of their ongoing war of nerves but was not an outright clash and no arrests were made.

This is yet another chapter in their complicated relationship, especially since they filed divorce petitions back in May 2023.

Kim Zolciak files police complaint as Kroy Biermann ‘throws her to the ground’

Kim Zolciak filed a police complaint accusing her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, of throwing her to the ground during an argument. The incident happened on November 27, just before Thanksgiving, and both Kim and Kroy gave conflicting accounts of what happened. Kim claimed Kroy threw her off a ladder while she was taking down curtains, but she did not show any signs of injury.



Kroy, however, claimed that Kim attacked him. The police found a chaotic scene with loud screaming and upset children.



Kim Zolciak-Biermann (Instagram/@kimzolciakofficial)



Kroy Biermann says he was ‘silenced’ for 13 years

Kroy Biermann is finally speaking his mind after Kim Zolciak's domestic violence accusations and sharing his side of the story. Kroy took to his Instagram Stories, saying he has stayed silent for years but was ready to have his voice heard now. "I will never stop praying for her," he said of Kim, whom he wed in 2011. But he then added, "But I will no longer stay silent. I was isolated, imprisoned, and silenced for almost 13 years."



Kroy's remarks indicate that during the length of their marriage, he had felt confined and unable to even share his experiences or challenges faced.

