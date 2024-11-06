'Citadel: Honey Bunny' Ending Explained: Do Honey and Bunny survive the final mission?

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' raises the stakes for Honey and Bunny who fight for their life in epic showdown

Contains spoilers for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

MUMBAI, INDIA: 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', premiered on Prime Video on Thursday, November 7, serves as a prequel to the original 'Citadel' series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in lead roles. The series, set in India, follows the story of Nadia's parents, Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and Bunny (Varun Dhawan), struggling artists in film industry who get entangled in a deadly world of espionage and action.

The series switches between two timelines- in the early 90s, Honey joins Bunny on a secret mission to earn some extra cash. The second timeline takes a few years later, where she struggles for the survival of herself and her daughter, Nadia (Kashvi Majmundar). The sixth and final episode raises the stakes for Honey and Bunny as they pair up for the final mission- save their daughter and end the danger once and for all.

Who's the mole in Citadel in Prime Video's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'?

Simran Bagga as Zooni in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (@primevideo)

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' Episode 5 ended on a major cliffhanger, revealing there's a mole in Citadel that has been helping Guru (Kay Kay Menon) for the last year. In Episode 6, Honey meets Shaan (Sikandar Kher) and discloses that the agency's traitor is none other than Zooni (Simran Bagga), widow of Rinzel, head of Citadel.

A flashback takes us to the time when Guru was captured by Citadel agents after Honey double-crossed him. When Zooni interrogated him at the detention center, Guru revealed that he didn't kill Rinzel but the events portrayed him as one. After Rinzel's death, Citadel labeled him as a traitor. He went into hiding and decided to pursue the dream he and Rinzel were working on-- to start their own foundation against Citadel. Zooni initially didn't believe Guru but she was eventually convinced when she saw the proof from his memory vault that he mentioned.

Though the foundation orchestrated Guru's freedom from the detention center, it all happened with Zooni's help, who eventually joined his mission. In the forward timeline, Honey and Bunny are able to crack the mystery as Guru resumes his mission with Zooni as his primary contact.

What happens to Guru and his mission in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'?

Kay Kay Menon and Varun Dhawan in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (@primevideo)

Bunny realizes that Guru has assigned his agents the task of taking Armada and eliminating Honey and Nadia. Since Bunny now realizes that he is blinded by loyalty towards Guru, he decides to fight for his family. He visits the orphanage, where Guru adopted him years ago. He sees that Guru is following the same pattern, by adopting young orphan boys to brainwash and train them for his foundation.

During the epic confrontation, Bunny destroys Armada but spares Guru's life, saying that he is a changed man now. Realizing that the thing he worked for years, is destroyed, he asks KD (Saqib Saleem), his other mentee to back off and let Honey Bunny go.

How does 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' end for Honey and Bunny?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan and Kashvi Majmundar in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (@primevideo)

Despite Guru's order to call off the attack on Honey and Bunny, KD goes ahead, believing he is doing the right thing. He, along with a dozen of armed men attacked the palace where Honey had safely kept Nadia. The gun battle follows and Honey, along with Bunny and Nadia, are able to escape the scene. However, KD chases them.

Bunny asks Honey to take Nadia while he stays back to fight KD. The duo, gets into a brutal fight, leaving both of them severely injured. Bunny then makes KD realize how Guru manipulated both of them for years. As an army of agents approaches, KD asks Bunny to leave. However, Bunny decides to stay, probably wanting to end the war for good.

The series ends without disclosing the final fate of Honey and Bunny. Does Bunny survive the incoming danger? Does Honey return to help Bunny? Or is it the end of their story? We hope to get the answers in a possible sequel.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is now streaming on Prime Video