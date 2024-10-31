Cillian Murphy on track for another Oscar in heartbreaking film produced by Matt Damon

Cillian Murphy steps into the shoes of a devoted father and coal merchant in 'Small Things Like These'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Following his Oscar-winning role in 'Oppenheimer', Cillian Murphy is preparing for a powerful return to the screen with 'Small Things Like These', a historical drama that offers a sharp departure from his previous character.

This time, Murphy steps into the shoes of a devoted father and coal merchant, a man who uncovers unsettling truths about a convent in his small Irish town. As he wrestles with haunting memories and a painful past, his journey brings to light buried secrets within the community. Here’s the latest on what to expect from 'Small Things Like These'.

What is 'Small Things Like These' about?

A still from 'Small Things Like These' (@lionsgatefilms)

Adapted from Claire Keegan’s acclaimed 2021 novel, 'Small Things Like These' unfolds in the Irish town of New Ross in 1985. Set just before Christmas, the film follows Bill Furlong, a coal merchant working hard to provide for his family. His routine life is disrupted when he stumbles upon disturbing secrets linked to a nearby convent, pushing him to confront both his past and the powerful grip of the Catholic Church over the town.

Who stars in 'Small Things Like These'?

A still from 'Small Things Like These' (@lionsgatefilms)

Cillian Murphy takes on the role of Bill Furlong in 'Small Things Like These', starring alongside Eileen Walsh, who plays his wife, Eileen Furlong. The cast also features Emily Watson as Sister Mary, the convent’s morally questionable head; Liadán Dunlea as Kathleen Furlong, Bill’s daughter; Agnes O’Casey as Bill’s mother, Sarah Furlong; Helen Behan as Mrs. Kehoe, the pub owner; Zara Devlin as Sarah, a young convent resident; Michelle Fairley as Mrs. Wilson; and Mark McKenna as her farmhand, Ned.

The film is produced by a team including Alan Moloney, Cillian Murphy, Catherine Magee, Matt Damon, and Drew Linton, with executive production led by Ben Affleck, Michael Joe, Kevin Halloran, and Niamh Fagan. Murphy and Walsh share a long history, having launched their careers together in 'Disco Pigs', a 1996 play by Enda Walsh for Corcadorca Theatre Company. After nearly three decades, the two are reuniting onscreen, bringing their chemistry and shared roots in Cork back to life in this eagerly awaited film.

When and where to watch 'Small Things Like These'?

A still from 'Small Things Like These' (@lionsgatefilms)

'Small Things Like These' is set for release in the UK and Ireland on Friday, November 1, 2024, with its U.S. theatrical debut following on November 8. Distributed by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, the film had its world premiere at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival in February, where it gained high praises for its subtle storytelling and remarkable performances.

'Small Things Like These' trailer