Christopher Reeve's children are carbon copies of 'Super' dad in rare public reunion

'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' will make its debut on Saturday, September 21

LOS ANGELES. CALIFORNIA: In a rare public outing, Christopher Reeve's three children, Alexandra Reeve, Matthew Reeve, and Will Reeve, made an appearance at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, on Wednesday, September 18, to commemorate their legendary father's legacy. The siblings were seen at the premiere of a new documentary called 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story,' which chronicles the unknown aspects of the renowned star's life.

Reeve, well known as the iconic superhero Superman, had his life transformed dramatically after he fractured his spine in a horseback riding accident in 1995, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down. From that point on, he dedicated his life to advocating for sufferers of spinal cord injuries but sadly he passed away in 2004 due to medical difficulties at the age of 52.

Christopher Reeve's children attend the premiere of 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story'

Matthew Reeve, Alexandra Reeve Givens, and Will Reeve attend 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art (Getty Images/@jamiemccarthy)

The three siblings cheerfully posed on the red carpet at the movie premiere. As per reports, Will, who strongly resembled his late father, Reeve, looked handsome in a black suit, tie-free, half-unbuttoned black shirt, and black leather shoes. Matthew wore a blue suit with a black shirt, while Alexandra looked stunning in a coral off-the-shoulder dress with gold open-toe shoes, as per Daily Mail.

The siblings also talked with 'Good Morning America' on how the upcoming documentary commemorates their father's memory. Alexandra said how their father's unwavering passion and concentration impacted them, reminding them that work should be about giving back to the world. Will, on the other hand, pondered on his father's legacy not just as a Superman actor but also as a fantastic father and human.

As per reports, celebrities such as Susan Sarandon, David Corenswet, and James Gunn attended the event, as did television journalists George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts.

What are Christopher Reeve's children doing these days?

Alexandra Reeve, Will Reeve and Matthew Reeve continue to honor their father Christopher Reeve's legacy (@Getty Images)

Following Reeve's death, his children came together to honor his memory. Matthew, like his father, followed a career in the film business as a writer, director, and producer. Following his graduation from Brown University, he narrated 'Christopher Reeve: Hope in Motion,' which received an Emmy nomination.

Matthew has also worked on projects including 'Providence' and 'Agent Hamilton'. According to sources, he and his siblings serve on the board of the 'Christoper & Dana Reeve Foundation' and ran the 2009 New York City Marathon to raise donations for spinal cord injury research.

Alexandra, on the other hand, opted for a different professional route, studying law and politics at Yale and Columbia University. According to her biography on the Center for New American Security's website, she is currently the president and CEO of the Center for Democracy & Technology, which focuses on digital rights.

Will, who developed a deep relationship with his father via sports, went on to become a broadcast journalist and is now an ABC News reporter, as per People. In May 2023, he covered a personal story of a guy recuperating from paralysis, a topic related to his father's charity, where he also serves as a board member.

What is 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' about?

Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve in a still from 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' (@warnerbrospictures)

'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' delves into Reeve's life, from his early Hollywood career to the hardships he experienced after a 1995 horse-riding accident left him paralyzed from the neck down. The documentary will explore both his legendary position as Superman and his personal life as a loving father and spouse.

The film will also explore Reeve's strong connections with other actors Robin Williams, Susan Sarandon, and Glenn Strong. The documentary debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January and is planned for a limited theatrical distribution in American cinemas on September 21 and 25, with tickets available via Fathom Events.