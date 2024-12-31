Christine Brown had a blast at Disneyland, but 'Sister Wives' fans have one glaring question

This isn't the first time Christine Brown has faced scrutiny, and it looks like it won't be the last either

TLC's 'Sister Wives' has always sparked controversy, from Robyn Brown's strained family dynamics to Meri Brown's catfishing scandal. Since its debut on September 26, 2010, the reality show has captivated viewers for 19 seasons, chronicling the life of Kody Brown and his four wives. However, things took a turn in November 2021 when Christine announced her split from Kody. Although she's no longer on the show, Christine remains at the center of controversy, with the latest drama involving Disney and online backlash.

Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown from 'Sister Wives' (Image Source: Getty Images)

Sounds bizarre, right? How could Disney be blamed for Christine's misfortune? Well, it all stems from her trip to Disneyland Park in August 2024. Christine, engaged to David Woolley at the time, was having a great time at the park with her daughters, Ysabel and Truely Brown. The group enjoyed themselves at Club 33, and Christine couldn't help but gush about it in her Instagram post, writing, "Had a blast in California Adventure and Disneyland! Club 33 was awesome!"

However, fans quickly began questioning how the couple could afford such an expensive membership, sparking a heated debate. Reports suggest that joining Disneyland Resort's exclusive Club 33 requires a hefty $25,000 initial fee, followed by an annual payment of $10,000. On top of that, there's a joining fee of $33,000 and an additional $15,000 annual fee. As for dining, the cost doesn’t stop there—dinner at Club 33 can run $420 per person, while lunch costs about $295 per person, according to The Family Vacation Guide.

The internet was shocked by Christine's lavish lifestyle, sparking a heated debate on a Reddit thread titled, “Would you pay 30k for a membership?” The post highlighted the family's lack of wealth to justify such extravagant spending, stating, "There’s a difference between having money to spend and squander. Yes, they are doing well right now, but TLC won’t be around forever.” The post quickly gained traction, with many users criticizing Christine for what they saw as reckless splurging.

This isn't the first time Christine has faced scrutiny. Since her split from Kody, her actions have sparked controversy and divided public opinion. While many initially supported her decision to end the relationship, her subsequent behavior has attracted criticism. She’s faced backlash for promoting controversial weight loss products and making questionable medical claims, which many fans saw as exploitative. Her relationships with fellow 'Sister Wives' stars have also reportedly soured, highlighted by her actions following the tragic death of Janelle Brown’s son, Garrison, in early 2024. Although Christine publicly mourned his loss, her decision to promote her rental property just days later drew widespread criticism, with fans accusing her of insensitivity and questioning her sincerity.