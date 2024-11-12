Christina Hall's pride and joy gets the 'Christina in the Country' treatment

HGTV design expert Christina Hall's stunning farmhouse is located in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: Christina Hall is returning with a brand new season of 'Christina in the Country'! In an upcoming episode of this beloved HGTV house renovation show, the talented design expert will take fans on an exclusive tour of her beautiful farmhouse in Leiper's Fork, a charming rural village in Williamson County, Tennessee.

The second season of 'Christina in the Country', a spin-off of the popular HGTV show 'Christina on the Coast' will capture the beautiful moments and cherished memories that Christina creates with her three children: Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and Hudson, 5 whom she welcomed with her former partner Ant Anstead.

Christina Hall's farmhouse was one of the filming locations for the popular house renovation series set to premiere on November 12 at 9 pm ET on HGTV. The episode promises to showcase stunning designs, and we’re excited to glimpse her beautiful family farm and her close relationship with her kids.

HGTV star Christina Hall (Instagram/@thechristinahall)

'Christina in the Country' star Christina Hall put her Tennessee farmhouse on sale

In the first season of the HGTV show 'Christina in the Country' which was released in January 2023, Christina Hall and her now-estranged husband Josh Hall along with their kids were seen living in Leiper's Fork farmhouse. Earlier this year in July, Josh filed for divorce from his wife Christina.

In October 2024, the 'Christina on the Coast' host decided to list her Tennessee farmhouse for sale at an impressive price of $4.5 million. According to People, Josh has been living at Christina's farmhouse since their separation. This arrangement was part of a legal agreement established between the exes and officially filed in September.

Under the terms of the agreement, Josh can stay in the farmhouse as long as Christina doesn’t decide to rent it out to anyone else. Currently, the pair is still navigating their complicated divorce.

'Christina in the Country' star Christina Hall put her Tennessee farmhouse on sale after separating from husband Josh Hall (@unbrokenjosh/Instagram)

When did Christina Hall buy her Tennessee farmhouse?

According to the court documents, Christina Hall is the primary owner of the Tennessee farmhouse, having bought it in February 2021 before her relationship with Josh Hall. Later on, she revealed that she was listing her farmhouse on her Instagram page as well.

Then Christina shared that she was "excited for a new venture in business & real estate." In a separate story, she subtly shaded Josh by writing, "I guess 'Leiper's Fork' is gonna have to come off the bio soon...Time to go back to reality soon." For the unversed, Josh added the location of the farmhouse in his Instagram bio after moving out of their $12 million Newport Beach, California mansion in August.

Christiana Hall bought a farmhouse in Tennessee in February 2021 (Instagram/@thechristinahall)

'Christina in the Country' Season 2 releases on November 12, at 9 pm ET only on HGTV.